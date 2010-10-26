Timely! Hustler’s ‘Two and a Half Men’ Porn Spoof (Safe For Work)

Here’s the trailer for Hustler’s “This Ain’t Two and a Half Men XXX,” starring James Deen as the wussy Jon Cryer guy and Evan Stone as the Charlie Sheen character, plus Jenna Presley, Madison Ivy, and some other porn actresses you’re sure to recognize, you disgusting little masturbator.
Given Charlie Sheen’s proclivity for porn stars, I’m surprised he didn’t get to keep his role. The only possible explanation is that Hustler didn’t offer the role to him, because you KNOW Sheen wouldn’t turn it down. CBS has made it abundantly clear that they’ll never dump Sheen regardless of what he does, so he may as well start getting involved in porn. Hell, he should get coked up and choke a porn star to death on camera.
Sheen: “Soooooo… you should probably know that I kinda did an eight-ball and made a snuff film.”
CBS: “Okay, three million dollars an episode, but that’s our FINAL offer.”
… you disgusting little masturbator.
(*is slapped by Matt and sent to a child psychologist who ends up helping both of us deal with our issues*)
I bet its funnier than Two and Half Men. Who knows, it might be the 1st ever porno that i dont fast forward through the dialogue
I’ll watch anything with Evan Stone. No homo.
Awfully uninspired title, though I suppose Two and a Half Inches wouldn’t have made for great sales.
@Eric – They’re saving that title for the Brett Favre porn parody.
Hell, he should get coked up and choke a porn star to death on camera.
You mean, another porn star?
[www.celebrific.com]
At least Evan Stone knows he’s a shitty actor who gets by because of his big penis. For those two reasons, I respect him.