Timely! Hustler’s ‘Two and a Half Men’ Porn Spoof (Safe For Work)

Here’s the trailer for Hustler’s “This Ain’t Two and a Half Men XXX,” starring James Deen as the wussy Jon Cryer guy and Evan Stone as the Charlie Sheen character, plus Jenna Presley, Madison Ivy, and some other porn actresses you’re sure to recognize, you disgusting little masturbator.

Given Charlie Sheen’s proclivity for porn stars, I’m surprised he didn’t get to keep his role. The only possible explanation is that Hustler didn’t offer the role to him, because you KNOW Sheen wouldn’t turn it down. CBS has made it abundantly clear that they’ll never dump Sheen regardless of what he does, so he may as well start getting involved in porn. Hell, he should get coked up and choke a porn star to death on camera.