Timely! Hustler’s ‘Two and a Half Men’ Porn Spoof (Safe For Work)

10.26.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Here’s the trailer for Hustler’s “This Ain’t Two and a Half Men XXX,” starring James Deen as the wussy Jon Cryer guy and Evan Stone as the Charlie Sheen character, plus Jenna Presley, Madison Ivy, and some other porn actresses you’re sure to recognize, you disgusting little masturbator.

Given Charlie Sheen’s proclivity for porn stars, I’m surprised he didn’t get to keep his role. The only possible explanation is that Hustler didn’t offer the role to him, because you KNOW Sheen wouldn’t turn it down. CBS has made it abundantly clear that they’ll never dump Sheen regardless of what he does, so he may as well start getting involved in porn. Hell, he should get coked up and choke a porn star to death on camera.

Sheen: “Soooooo… you should probably know that I kinda did an eight-ball and made a snuff film.”

CBS: “Okay, three million dollars an episode, but that’s our FINAL offer.”

Around The Web

TAGSCBSCharlie SheenPORNTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP