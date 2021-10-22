Finally, At Long Last, You Can Own A Timothy Olyphant Action Figure

Almost a full year since he brought unparalleled levels of handsome to the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth is finally getting his own action figure. Announced by Hasbro on Friday, Olyphant will be immortalized in the Star Wars Black Series line of 6-inch, fully articulated figures. And as you can tell by the photos below, Cobb Vanth looks devilishly accurate, right down to perfectly capturing Olyphant’s silver fox look.

Just revealed! Inspired by the #StarWars: The #Mandalorian series, check out Star Wars The Black Series Cobb Vanth, including with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories! Available for pre-order today beginning at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse. pic.twitter.com/Q6luuhBEBi — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 22, 2021

Appearing in the aforementioned episode of The Mandalorian, “The Marshal,” Cobb Vanth protected a small Tatooine town from Sandpeople raids thanks to the use of Boba Fett’s armor, which Vanth found after the notorious bounty hunter somehow escaped the bowels of the Sarlacc Pit where he was last seen during Return of the Jedi. After Vanth and Pedro Pascal’s Mando defeated a Krayt dragon by forming an alliance with the Sandpeople, Vanth turned over the armor, which would later find its way to its rightful owner later in the season.

Like its Marvel counterpart, the world of Star Wars is notoriously secret, so there’s been no word on whether Olyphant will return as Vanth. However, The Book of Boba Fett premieres at the end of December, and that series starts with Boba Fett taking ownership of Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine where Vanth is still enforcing the law. Will the bounty hunter want to settle the score with the guy who’s been running around with his armor? Maybe. But just like his character in Justified, Olyphant’s Vanth is not a dude to be trifled with lightly. Or at all really. The guy is a badass. Even in tiny plastic form.

