Tina Fey Has Addressed Those ’30 Rock’ Reboot Rumors

04.20.18 1 hour ago

If The Chunks can get a sequel, The Chunks 2: A Very Chunky Christmas, why can’t 30 Rock get a reboot? Whether the comedy should is a whole other issue, but Jane Krakowski recently said that there’s “definitely been talk and conversations” about the cast, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan, getting back together for more episodes of the Emmy-winning series.

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fey addressed the reboot rumors, and promptly shut them down… sort of. “So we were on the red carpet for the Broadway opening [of Mean Girls],” she said, “and someone was like, ‘Would you ever do a 30 Rock reboot?’ And I was like ‘Maybe…’ A little bit of that is on me, like I must be so thirsty for internet attention.” In other words, nothing is in works, and if 30 Rock were to ever come back, “it wouldn’t be a straight reboot, because that would be too easy,” Fey (who co-created the show with Robert Carlock) explained. “We’re trying to think of a way to do something. Should we do a prequel that’s like Muppet Babies? Or, like, set in a dystopian future where there’s a lot of robot sex?”

Hey, it’s working for Westworld. Liz Lemon wouldn’t mind, either.

