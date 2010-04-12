Tina Fey Is Funny

#Sarah Palin #Justin Bieber #Tina Fey
04.12.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

I only caught about half of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” with Tina Fey as host, but I have to admit: what I saw gave me some good laughs. Of course, I was drunk on mescal, so that may have had something to do with it.

Anyway, I wasn’t a huge fan of the requisite Sarah Palin sketch, but Fey was great in her return to the Weekend Update desk (highlighting how bad Seth Meyers is), and I especially liked the teacher sketch embedded below. It features that Efron-haired little fruitcake Justin Bieber, and even though he can’t act, he gets used for decent comedic effect. Which is really all you can expect out of a teenager. Well, that and a tight little ass. And a whole bunch of drama when you tell them they probably have herpes now. That’s why I stopped hanging out at the high school. That, and the court order.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Palin#Justin Bieber#Tina Fey
TAGSJustin BieberNBCSARAH PALINsaturday night liveTINA FEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP