Tina Fey Is Funny

I only caught about half of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” with Tina Fey as host, but I have to admit: what I saw gave me some good laughs. Of course, I was drunk on mescal, so that may have had something to do with it.
Anyway, I wasn’t a huge fan of the requisite Sarah Palin sketch, but Fey was great in her return to the Weekend Update desk (highlighting how bad Seth Meyers is), and I especially liked the teacher sketch embedded below. It features that Efron-haired little fruitcake Justin Bieber, and even though he can’t act, he gets used for decent comedic effect. Which is really all you can expect out of a teenager. Well, that and a tight little ass. And a whole bunch of drama when you tell them they probably have herpes now. That’s why I stopped hanging out at the high school. That, and the court order.
That girl with the shitty haircut sings pretty good.
Above Average SNL:
Saturday’s telecast of NBC’s veteran Saturday Night Live, hosted by Tina Fey and featuring musical guest Justin Bieber, averaged a 5.7 rating/14 share in the metered markets — its best performance since the February 27th telecast with Jennifer Lopez as host. Comparably, this beat every telecast in primetime for the evening.
(lifted from today’s Programming Insider)
You didn’t mention the real star of the show: Fey’s tits. She was taking the sweater puppies out for a walk that night. Between that black dress with the plunging neckline she wore for the opening monologue and those ridiculously sexy photos in the bumpers, my semen reserves my never recover.
I wonder if eHarmony would match me up with Duncan Hines Brownie Husband? Cause he is the man of my dreams
I didn’t buy Fey’s Palin at all. Her leather jacket didn’t have nearly as many zippers.
I want to beat the shit out of Justin Bieber.
I’m afraid to admit that I liked the sketch at the high school dance. Not for the laughs, but for the writing and acting. Especially Bieber’s attempt at reading.
It was fun to watch Fey write circles around Meyers on WU too.
Mmmm, I’d like to be the meat in that sandwich.
This. A thousand times this. I was anticipating a post about Fey’s boobs on this here very site, and am disappointed in you.
Hey Uff. I don’t think it was the mescal man, that was the funniest I’ve seen SNL in a long, LONG time. I think I told my wife that Tina Fey must have written the whole show and sent the full-time writers to grab bagels and coffee to keep themselves busy.
I too wanted to punch Bieber in his pre-pubescent cawk and throw down Tina Fey and have my way with her many times over.
The whole show was a fuckin Justin Bieber commercial. That little fucker undermined the integrity of the episode. What’s startling is SNL does that on a consistent basis. Oh, and Kenan Thompson IS NOT FUNNY. Not even accidentally. He’s the Medusa of comedy.
Matt, I am waiting for a still shot of the “fat cat bankers” from the Palin Network. As soon as they showed cats wearing top hats, I thought of you.
Creepy?
Bieber looks like he went full retard on the cover of People.
I also liked the school dance sketch near the end and was thinking “its only three weeks til they make this a recurring character and run it into the ground.”
Sudeikis also does an excellent Jim Nantz and Satan, who if I am not mistaken, are the same person.
Not a huge fan of the Palin sketch??? But it featured cats…WEARING TOP HATS!!! It’s like I don’t know you anymore.
But Matt… the Palin sketch had cat videos! Bobby JIndal as Kenneth the Page! Charlie Brown teacher voices! WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?
I tried watching the entire clip, but whenever I have to listen to Bieber for more than 30 seconds I start to alternate between screaming at the top of my lungs in rage and punching the nearest wall.