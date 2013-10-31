NBC Orders New Tina Fey Comedy Starring Ellie Kemper Straight To Series

Tina Fey is returning to the Peacock soon, at least in her capacity as writer and producer, as one of the many series she has in development has been picked up by NBC. Even better: It is set to star The Office’s Ellie Kemper as a woman who “escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over in New York City.”

Neat concept, but how much fuel does it have? Hopefully, at least 13 episodes’ worth, as the comedy, which doesn’t yet have a title, will land on the 2014 fall schedule with a 13 episode order. No questions asked. The way things are going on NBC, it could land on the Thursday schedule, fetch fewer than 3 million viewers, and stick around for a decade.

Here’s some banal press release copy from people who wear suits at NBC about the pick-up:

“Tina and Robert, who cemented their partnership on 30 Rock, have created a new signature comedy for us that is audacious, emotional, and clever,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “While tapping into very relatable themes, there isn’t anything like this anywhere else on television. NBC has been their home for many years and we’re so happy that they’ve found another way to push the comedy envelope for us.” Added Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment: “Original voices like Tina and Robert don’t come along very often and we wanted them back on the air as soon as possible. And to have them working with Ellie Kemper — who we watched grow up on The Office’from supporting player to leading actress — puts the whole package together. We feel fortunate to be in business with this entire creative team on something so funny, unique, and attention-getting.”

I think it’s great. I think it’s even better because Tina Fey is not starring in it, which frees her to star in the Laverne and Shirley remake I’ve long sought for her and Amy Poehler after Parks and Rec ends its run. SCLEMEEL, SCHLEMAZEL, HASENFEFFER INCORPORATED.

