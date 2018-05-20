Tina Fey Makes A Triumphant Return As Sarah Palin For The ‘SNL’ Finale

If there was any question about what Tina Fey’s true SNL legacy will be once she’s finally retired, she reminded everybody during the SNL finale by bringing back Sarah Palin for another ride. This time, she’s finally made it to the Oval Office — just not as vice president — and she’s there to sing a song with the rest of the current and former Trump team members that made this a memorable year. And Stormy Daniels too — this time played by Cecily Strong and not the real Stormy Daniels.

Tina Fey as Sarah Palin sighting 👀 #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/CjDgxbKdzq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

The last time SNL‘s version of Palin appeared on the show, she was giving Darrell Hammond’s version of Trump her endorsement in January 2016. This time around, she’s making it clear she’s still up for any job in the administration, even if it seems like a political death wish for anybody who takes the job.