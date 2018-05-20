Tina Fey Makes A Triumphant Return As Sarah Palin For The ‘SNL’ Finale

#Sarah Palin #Tina Fey #SNL
05.20.18 48 mins ago

If there was any question about what Tina Fey’s true SNL legacy will be once she’s finally retired, she reminded everybody during the SNL finale by bringing back Sarah Palin for another ride. This time, she’s finally made it to the Oval Office — just not as vice president — and she’s there to sing a song with the rest of the current and former Trump team members that made this a memorable year. And Stormy Daniels too — this time played by Cecily Strong and not the real Stormy Daniels.

The last time SNL‘s version of Palin appeared on the show, she was giving Darrell Hammond’s version of Trump her endorsement in January 2016. This time around, she’s making it clear she’s still up for any job in the administration, even if it seems like a political death wish for anybody who takes the job.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Palin#Tina Fey#SNL
TAGSSARAH PALINSNLTINA FEY

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP