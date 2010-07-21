TLC to Make Taxidermy Show

TLC, having made little people seem downright normal, is looking to expand its 21st century freak show repertoire with a foray into the creepy world of taxidermy.

[The cable channel] has signed on with producer Stiletto Television for a late fall special that will act as a backdoor pilot [also known as a “Travolta” – Ed.] for an upcoming series. Untitled hourlong special will examine different taxidermists around the country and focus on their craft and the animals they work with, including everything from domestic pets to an African elephant. [Variety]

For once, I’m not going to make fun of something that TLC’s doing. I happen to respect the practice of taxidermy. It’s the best way to remember pets and old girlfriends.