TLC to Make Taxidermy Show

#Reality TV
07.21.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

TLC, having made little people seem downright normal, is looking to expand its 21st century freak show repertoire with a foray into the creepy world of taxidermy.

[The cable channel] has signed on with producer Stiletto Television for a late fall special that will act as a backdoor pilot [also known as a “Travolta” – Ed.] for an upcoming series. Untitled hourlong special will examine different taxidermists around the country and focus on their craft and the animals they work with, including everything from domestic pets to an African elephant. [Variety]

For once, I’m not going to make fun of something that TLC’s doing. I happen to respect the practice of taxidermy. It’s the best way to remember pets and old girlfriends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSReality TVtaxidermyTLC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP