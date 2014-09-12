A Live-Action, Nightwing-Centered ‘Teen Titans’ Show Is Coming, But There’s A Catch

DC Comics and Warner have already brought (or are bringing) a slew of superheroes to television, including Gotham, Constantine, Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash. Now it’s the Teen Titans’ turn, with an emphasis on Nightwing (Dick Grayson, Batman’s former Robin). This time TNT is the channel vying for those lucrative superhero dollars, reports Variety.
TNT […] and Warner Bros. are nearing a deal on a pilot production order for Titans, a one-hour drama based on younger characters in the WB-owned DC Comics universe. […] The show would center on Dick Grayson, the former Robin who emerges from Batman’s shadow to become Nightwing and the leader of a fearless band of heroes who include Starfire and Raven.
Now here’s the bad news. Titans is being co-written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, whom you can thank for the Batman & Robin and Batman Forever screenplays. Ice work, Goldsman. (Yes, we know he has an Oscar for writing A Beautiful Mind, but have you seen Batman & Robin?) The other co-writer is Marc Haimes of 2014’s The Last Word.
For what it’s worth, Goldsman has been trying to make a Teen Titans movie for years, nearly getting a live-action film moved into production back in 2007, one year after the animated series ended. So at least he cares enough about the Titans that maybe this won’t get Schumacher’d. And what we really want to know is, who’s gonna play Nightwing? *please say Matt Bomer, please say Matt Bomer*
Well, whoever they cast, one thing is certain (besides smoldering dudes with rippling abs and intense young women in spandex). This trilogy just became a quadrilogy, and now we’re more confused than ever.
Even with the stench of Goldsman on it (who also graced us with “Winter’s Tale”, don’t forget), could it be more excruciating than “Teen Titans Go!”?
I say nay.
Taken for what it is, “Teen Titans Go!” can be a lot of fun. My kids enjoy it and it can be quite clever at times.
It’s obviously not as serious as the original Teen Titans series (which someone seems to be trying REALLY hard to erase from existance, can’t find DvDs for it anywhere) but it has some really clever and entertaining moments. It’s shooting for a much younger audience, and can be crude at times, but I probably end up laughing much more than I should.
Then, I may be biased due to a version of Stockholm Syndrome related to how awful some kids TV can be.
The Teen Titans Go comic book is also pretty good. I’ve been picking that up for my son whenever we make a trip to the LCBS.
The writers (or the director) are not the reason Schumaker’s Batman movies sucked. It was the producers and WB. Schumaker had full intent to continue the Burton-verse before signing on. WB wanted the series to stop being so goth and dark so as to get parents to shut up about the violence and brooding themes the first 2 films had.
A real shame. In 1993, if you had told me that the director of “Falling Down” was making the next Batman movie AND Doc fucking Holiday was gonna don the cape and cowl, I’d have shit my pants with excitement….or excrement.
1000000000 Internet points to whoever Photoshops Denzel’s head over Perseus and a then heavy Ethan Suplee’s head over Medusa.
Matt Bomer is thirty-six you fuckin’ lunatic.
Everything has to be so edgy. Titans. Can’t you just call it Teen Titans? Or The Adventures of the Teen Titans… why does it always have to be one fuckin’ word? We know that the word ‘Green’ goes before Arrow. Just say it. Somehow if he’s called The Green Arrow it’s shameful?
If it’s Nightwing-led they’re not teenagers anymore so the Teen part doesn’t apply. DC’s done that for a while anyway, just ran a comic called Titans. It wasn’t great, but it was the characters people wanted. Unlike the last few years in the actual Teen Titans comic.
The reasoning for just calling the show Arrow was, apparently, to distance itself from the absolutely awful Green Lantern movie. So it’s not about being edgy, the reasoning is so so so much dumber than that.
I’m hoping now that Roy Harper is donning a costume himself there’s gonna at least be a line about how they have to use different codenames now. Like Power Rangers. Cuz let’s face it, that costume’s not Arsenal’s, it’s Red Arrow.
If somehow this could crossover with Arrow and we could get Manu Bennett doing The Judas Contract storyline, I’d be absolutely fine with that
Well, here’s hoping they don’t go for the New 52 Starfire
I think we kinda dodged a bullet there because between the implants, the extensions, and the body paint, that’s a bit much for the budget and we haven’t even gotten into powers.
Obviously Remember the Titans goes chronologically after the other two, which are prequels.
My only request: NO man nipples, thanks.
I think the actor will be Steven R. McQueen he said that he was doing training to be Night Wing earlier this year or late last year. So who know all I can say is stay true to the heroes please! Either way I would still enjoy the show.
I don’t even. For starters what kind of lineup? Harper’s out because they’re using him in Arrow. Wally West might pop up in Flash (and let’s be sure to enjoy the protests on that one). Even if it doesn’t share the universe it’s just problematic. If you don’t go with the original Titans, you’d go with Wolfman-era, but those characters are still being used in Go. A newer line up? Just shoot it now.
Why did we lose Young Justice again?
Cause the retards at CN and WB wanted to sell childrens merch. But YJ was attracting an older audience. The type that don’t buy figurines
dawson’s creek with capes?