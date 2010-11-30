TNT Orders ‘Bird Dog’ w/ Eliza Dushku

“Tru Calling” and “Dollhouse” star Eliza Dushku has been given another shot at her own series, as TNT has ordered a pilot for “Bird Dog” in which she would be a cop whose partner is her father.

Bird Dog centers on Gail McGrath (Dushku), who followed in her father’s footsteps in becoming a police officer but had little else in common with him. She left the big city she had grown up in to move to a small Pacific Northwestern town where she was patrolling the streets until her dad, a NYC cop, showed up on her front doorstep to join her as her new partner. Now this father-daughter team, call sign “Bird Dog,” is being put to the test — not only in solving crimes, but with each other. [Deadline]

This sounds like a steaming pile of dog crap to me, partly because no police chief would make a father and daughter be partners, and partly because — Whedonites be damned — I don’t think Dushku is talented enough to carry her own show. But that shouldn’t stop it from succeeding on TNT, where shows about female cops thrive, as evidenced by “The Closer,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” and of course “LADYCOPS: WOMEN WITH BADGES AND GUNS.”

