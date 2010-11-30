TNT Orders ‘Bird Dog’ w/ Eliza Dushku

“Tru Calling” and “Dollhouse” star Eliza Dushku has been given another shot at her own series, as TNT has ordered a pilot for “Bird Dog” in which she would be a cop whose partner is her father.
Bird Dog centers on Gail McGrath (Dushku), who followed in her father’s footsteps in becoming a police officer but had little else in common with him. She left the big city she had grown up in to move to a small Pacific Northwestern town where she was patrolling the streets until her dad, a NYC cop, showed up on her front doorstep to join her as her new partner. Now this father-daughter team, call sign “Bird Dog,” is being put to the test — not only in solving crimes, but with each other. [Deadline]
This sounds like a steaming pile of dog crap to me, partly because no police chief would make a father and daughter be partners, and partly because — Whedonites be damned — I don’t think Dushku is talented enough to carry her own show. But that shouldn’t stop it from succeeding on TNT, where shows about female cops thrive, as evidenced by “The Closer,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” and of course “LADYCOPS: WOMEN WITH BADGES AND GUNS.”
It’s not her ACTING talents that I’m interested in. I’d eat cheese grits off her stomach…..it’s a Southern thing.
That golden retriever can feel Seth MacFarlane oozing onto it.
Needs more nudity.
I love it when my suspension of disbelief doesn’t last beyond the shows basic description.
NOPE. I’m out.
This sounds worse than a CW network show.
Sexy enough to handle her own show? yes.
Talented enough? I plead the fifth.
Wait a second. We are supposed to be judging women on “talent” now?
“LADYCOPS: WOMEN WITH BADGES AND GUNS.”
No, Matt…it’s spelled with a V.
How about “Cagney and Pacey” – a show about the ghost of James Cagney who partners a transsexual Pacey* from Dawson’s Creek to solve shit, maybe? Vince can provide the voice for James Cagney and the genitals for Pacey.
*I believe he was from a cop family.
I’d rather have some more Veronica Mars.
Who plays her dad? I’m hoping that it’s Reginald vel Johnson.
This will stink. I used to like Dushku from her Buffy days but after watching Tru Calling and Dollhouse it’s clear she’s lacking in talent to carry a show by herself.
She also hunts using a crossbow. Bitch.
Gorgeous woman though.
I’m sick of this sleepy-eyed skank. Blowjobs can only take you so far. Ask Chelsea Handler in 2 years.
Loved her as Faith, can’t carry a show to save her ass.
I did put up a nice photo spread of her once, though….
[tinyurl.com]
Not terrible to look at but dushku cannot act worth a shit.
Rick Fox should play her dad.
/Not cool, Chick!
Dushku isn’t talented enough to carry her own show and even most Whedonites know it. There was a deceptively compelling show going on around and entirely despite her in Dollhouse.
I heard Grandpa Simpson’s ghost haunts the love testing machine
whedonite here, she was great as Faith, but I dont know why the networks and her keep doing this dance. She cant carry her own show, at least give her a good co-lead, worked for Boreanaz (yeh Bones isnt anything special, but at least it’s now been on for 5 or however many years), or at least put a good ensemble around her.
this show sounds like a total piece of crap. just bring back the Faith character, have her work for a shady government organization hunting supernatural stuff in exchange for her freedom, throw in Spike and Wesley… Alias meets Buffy, there I came up with your premise for you network tv, was that so hard? And even if it wasnt good it’d still be better than the steaming piles that are currently on.
Eh, she was hotter in True Lies
Douche Coochie stinks! This will go no more than 3 episodes and then canceled!
They could bring back Assy McGee; I’d watch if she played the lead in that… she could carry that show.