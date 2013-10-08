Today In Amy Poehler News: NBC Picked Up Her Brother’s Swedish Sitcom, She Made Everybody Cry

There are two bits of Amy Poehler news floating around out there today, and they are very different, but I think I am going to lump them together anyway because (a) they illustrate the multiple ways in which Amy Poehler is the best, and (b) I don’t really see how or why any of you would stop me. Yes, that is what I am going to do. It’s decided.

First of all, in what is a very fun development to type or say out loud, NBC has picked up the rights to the English-language Swedish sitcom that Poehler produces with her brother, Greg. I promise I am not making that up.

Welcome To Sweden is a fish-out-of-water comedy created by Greg Poehler based on his true life story. It is about a New York accountant, Bruce, played by Poehler in his acting debut, who falls in love with a Swedish girl, Emma (Josephine Bornebusch) and follows his heart to Sweden. Lena Olin co-stars as Emma’s mother Viveka, and Illeana Douglas and Patrick Duffy play Bruce’s parents. Making cameo appearances are Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Aubrey Plaza and Gene Simmons. [Deadline]

If I know anything about NBC, and I think I do, they’ll try to sneak the IKEA monkey into the second season.

Second piece of Amy Poehler news: She recently received an award at the 2013 Variety Power of Women event, and she used her acceptance speech to talk about her work with the Worldwide Orphans Foundation (for whom she and Jon Hamm just raised $30,000 via Emmy Losers Party). She started getting choked up halfway through the speech, and then I started getting choked up, and now everyone everywhere is just a big damn puddle on the floor. Recommended viewing for anyone with a soul.

So, to recap: