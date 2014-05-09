You Might Believe What This Australian News Anchor Accidentally Said To Make Her Co-Host Lose His Sh*t

#Australia #Cats #.LOL
Entertainment Editor
05.09.14 12 Comments

Every time we check in on Today, Australia’s version of the Today Show, it does not disappoint. Usually the amusement is provided by host Karl Stefanovic, who hilariously perved up the Wii curling challenge, triumphantly fist pumps at his own puns, told the Dalai Lama pizza joke to the Dalai Lama, and completely lost his sh*t during an interview with Grumpy Cat.

This time the entertainment is being provided by host Deb Knight, and Stefanovic is there to completely lose it again. The blooper comes when Knight narrates a segment about cats playing with laundry, and you won’t believe what she said next! Or you might. I don’t know your life.

Via SayOMG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia#Cats#.LOL
TAGS.lolAUSTRALIABLOOPERSCatsDEB KNIGHTKARL STEFANOVICNEWS BLOOPERSSEXY TIMESTODAY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP