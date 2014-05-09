You Might Believe What This Australian News Anchor Accidentally Said To Make Her Co-Host Lose His Sh*t

Every time we check in on Today, Australia’s version of the Today Show, it does not disappoint. Usually the amusement is provided by host Karl Stefanovic, who hilariously perved up the Wii curling challenge, triumphantly fist pumps at his own puns, told the Dalai Lama pizza joke to the Dalai Lama, and completely lost his sh*t during an interview with Grumpy Cat.
This time the entertainment is being provided by host Deb Knight, and Stefanovic is there to completely lose it again. The blooper comes when Knight narrates a segment about cats playing with laundry, and you won’t believe what she said next! Or you might. I don’t know your life.
Via SayOMG
I’m so glad we’re doing phrasing again.
How come we can’t “full screen” embedded youtube links here at Uproxx anymore?
Because the headline makes YouTube bots think it’s Buzzfeed and they get an aggravating nonsense boner.
That was ok but I thought the “Mum your babys fat” was funnier.
Oh man, I subbed their youtube page and went on a “blooper binge”. There’s this one clip where one of the anchors, this GORGEOUS blonde named Georgie (she’s like 46 and doesn’t look a day over 28 IMO), after discussing home invasions and what weapons they keep in their bedrooms, she proceeds to say instead of baseball bats or whatever, that her husband is the “long stabby thing” she keeps near her. Karl of course completely loses it lol.
Link, motherfucker!
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks, motherfucker!
:P
KARL IS THE FUCKING MAN
@Robo- I appreciate this headline. Thank you.
Was it “pussy?” I bet it was pussy. It’s ALWAYS pussy.
Robo this is the best title ever, fight da power!