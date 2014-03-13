Today’s Top Story: ‘Girl Meets World’ Is Bringing Back Minkus!

03.13.14

All I’ve ever asked for out of Girl Meets World — Disney’s new modern-day Boy Meets World update that focuses on Cory and Topanga’s daughter — is that they do what is right and bring back the most beloved character in the history of the show Disney television as we know it. And guess what…

Lee Norris is set to reprise his fan-favorite role as Minkus on the Disney Channel’s highly anticipated comedy series from Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, E! News has exclusively learned. [E!]

minkus2

“I’ve had a great time being back on set with some of my old friends,” Norris said in a statement exclusively to E! News. “It still amazes me how many people love and remember Minkus, and I’m excited for the fans to catch up with him after all these years.”

God, I love dumb entertainment journalism. Two (2) uses of the word “exclusively” in one (1) story about the dude who played Minkus on Boy Meets World reprising his role 20 years later. That’s actually kind of impressive. Maybe they’ll bust out the Drudge sirens when Sasha Mitchell returns as newly-minted CIA agent Cody Lambert in a Step by Step remake titled Step by Step: Shadow Recruit that I just made up 10 seconds ago and now want with all of my heart.

B-b-but wait. That’s not all.

And Minkus isn’t the only familiar face fans will be seeing on the spinoff as William Daniels is set to reprise his iconic role as Mr. Feeny in the pilot episode.

MINKUS = BACK. FEENY = BACK. This leaves only two questions remaining:

1) What will my favorite website in the whole world, the Boy Meets World Illuminati Tumblr, have to say about these developments? I literally can’t even wait to find out.

2) What kind of sorcery will it take to get Adam Scott back as a 38-year-old Griff Hawkins?

