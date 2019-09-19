For the past few years, the ever-increasing Arrow-verse on The CW has mixed and matched its various DC Comics-inspired shows for multi-episode crossovers. Next on the docket? Television’s version of Crisis on Infinite Earths, a massive comic book storyline written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Pérez that stretched across 12 issues in late 1985 and early 1986. The CW’s adaptation will presumably follow a similar storyline, which means that multiple versions of iconic DC Comics heroes will be depicted.

Like Superman, as the network has previously revealed that Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh will both be playing alternative versions of the “Man of Steel.” As Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday, though, they will be joined by none other than Tom Welling, who played a young Clark Kent in Smallville for 10 seasons:

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it,” crossover executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

The big event will be five hours long and will consist of interconnected episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman set to air in December and January. Aside from these shows’ characters, Crisis will also feature characters from The CW’s Black Lightning.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)