Tony Danza Kanye’d a Priest

It goes without saying that one of the highlights of being a TV blogger is keeping tabs on what Tony Danza’s doing, so I’m pleased to report that Danza most recently interrupted a priest during his friend’s funeral. To be more specific, Danza was at the wake for crime author Philip Carlo, and he reportedly got upset that the priest wasn’t properly eulogizing the writer. From the New York Post:

“Tony, who was one of Carlo’s closest friends, walked right up to the priest and said angrily, ‘Excuse me, but this is not about you. It’s supposed to be about my friend, and if you can’t do that, maybe you should let someone else speak!’

“Yo, Father, I’ma let you finish, but Michael Jackson had the best celebrity funeral OF ALL TIME!”

“People were stunned, while the priest was visibly shaken. He tried talking about Carlo before quickly wrapping things up. Danza took over and eulogized Carlo with memories from their younger days. “When someone then heckled Tony, he said, ‘Will you give me a break? Will you stop and let me talk?'”

In all seriousness, that sounds like a terrific wake. I want people to get heckled at my funeral. It would only be appropriate.