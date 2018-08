Tony Hale is obviously not known for playing the most, shall we say “manly” characters, so on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live he unveiled his departure as a ninja-fighting action star in Slade Seksdik: Die Time. I’d like to think that if you saw Buster Bluth sleeping and he was growling and kicking his feet a little bit like dogs do when they dream, this is what you’d find playing in his subconscious.

