As you’ve no doubt seen by now, the most recent reports about the death of David Carradine indicate that the actor was discovered naked and with a chord around his neck, suggesting that the initial report of “natural causes” meant “natural causes in Thailand.”

Thai police told the BBC the 72-year-old was found naked by a hotel maid in a wardrobe with a cord around his neck and other parts of his body. […] Thai newspaper The Nation reported that police believe the actor took his own life, and preliminary investigations found that he hanged himself. [BBC]

I’d like to make it clear that the rumors about the rope around his genitals don’t have a legitimate source; I would guess that it’s inflated speculation about the phrase “…and other parts of his body” in the BBC report. Seems pretty insensitive, considering that a well-loved performer died. But on the other hand, I laughed at this “CSI: Miami” cartoon, so I’m not really in a position to wag my finger at anyone.

(image via @loljocks_grimey)