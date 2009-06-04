As you’ve no doubt seen by now, the most recent reports about the death of David Carradine indicate that the actor was discovered naked and with a chord around his neck, suggesting that the initial report of “natural causes” meant “natural causes in Thailand.”
Thai police told the BBC the 72-year-old was found naked by a hotel maid in a wardrobe with a cord around his neck and other parts of his body. […]
Thai newspaper The Nation reported that police believe the actor took his own life, and preliminary investigations found that he hanged himself. [BBC]
I’d like to make it clear that the rumors about the rope around his genitals don’t have a legitimate source; I would guess that it’s inflated speculation about the phrase “…and other parts of his body” in the BBC report. Seems pretty insensitive, considering that a well-loved performer died. But on the other hand, I laughed at this “CSI: Miami” cartoon, so I’m not really in a position to wag my finger at anyone.
I like to think this is Bruce Lee getting revenge for “Kung Fu.”
When I first read that BBC article it had “genitals” in place of “other body parts”. They changed it at some point.
And when I heard he died in Thailand, my imagination went much further than what actually happened.
I don’t know if any of you have lived in Thailand or not. “Suicide” is a favorite finding by the Thai Police in the deaths of Farangs (Foreigners).
When I was living there there was a case of a man who had committed suicide by hanging himself from the door handle of his room. That’s about 3 ft off the floor. There are cases all the times of Farangs jumping out of 7th floor hotel rooms and apartments.
Based on my knowledge of the Thai Police, I would take their findings with a sea of salt.
Also, Thailand is not a place where you have to choke your own chicken. There are plenty of professional and amateur chicken chokers available for a very small fee. Even in luxury hotels.
It’s really amazing that a man’suicide is made into a carnival atmisphere . Something very depressing cause him to take his life and you think that was funny!
He lived a seedy and occultic life. That he lived to 72 is the only surprise here. But why would the Thai cops, corrupted though they be, kill this particular Farang? He was internationally known and allegedly making a film there. He was not an unknown geeky foreigner trolling for little boys (but a well known foreigner trolling for whatever). Those foreign places, biy, you surehave to be careful, they are so rife with evil. I lived in Mexico and saw some horrific evil there.