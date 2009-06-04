TOO SOON?

06.04.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

(click here for full effect)

As you’ve no doubt seen by now, the most recent reports about the death of David Carradine indicate that the actor was discovered naked and with a chord around his neck, suggesting that the initial report of “natural causes” meant “natural causes in Thailand.”

Thai police told the BBC the 72-year-old was found naked by a hotel maid in a wardrobe with a cord around his neck and other parts of his body. […]

Thai newspaper The Nation reported that police believe the actor took his own life, and preliminary investigations found that he hanged himself. [BBC]

I’d like to make it clear that the rumors about the rope around his genitals don’t have a legitimate source; I would guess that it’s inflated speculation about the phrase “…and other parts of his body” in the BBC report.  Seems pretty insensitive, considering that a well-loved performer died.  But on the other hand, I laughed at this “CSI: Miami” cartoon, so I’m not really in a position to wag my finger at anyone.

(image via @loljocks_grimey)

Around The Web

TAGSCSI: MIAMIDAVID CARRADINEDAVID CARUSO

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP