Tori Spelling’s New Docuseries ‘True Tori’ Looks Super Duper Awkward

News & Culture Writer
04.12.14 4 Comments

Tori Spelling has a new “docuseries” out, which is the new thing with celebrities — like Lindsay Lohan’s Lindsay — that’s basically like a reality show but you can’t call it that because of THUPER THERIOUS themes, so adding “docu” to it somehow gives it some kind of credibility. Anyway, Tori’s new series is called True Tori, and you can tell how serious it is by the fact that the title is barely even a pun.

The docuseries will air on Lifetime in six hour-long episodes starting April 22nd, and presumably will focus almost entirely on the cheating scandal between Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, who entered rehab earlier this year following allegations that he cheated on his wife. So, you know, glass half full — at least they’re profiting off of his indiscretion?

In the preview, McDermott admits to cheating on his wife, comparing sex to an escape like drugs or alcohol — while Spelling breaks down crying, saying that she doesn’t think “he’ll ever be happy with just her.” Yikes. It’s this kind of thing that really makes you question where the line should be drawn as to what people should and shouldn’t be sharing with a public audience.

So, yeah. Not gonna lie, I’m probably gonna watch the hell out of this.

Around The Web

TAGSLIFETIMEPUNSREALITY TELEVISIONtori spelling

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP