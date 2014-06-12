Louis C.K. Leads The Charge Asking TMZ To Take Down The Tracy Morgan Crash Video

Tracy Morgan, Ardie Fuqua, and Jeffrey Millea remain in critical condition (albeit improving) after a fatal six-vehicle crash which killed comedian Jimmy Mack.
TMZ — ever the bastion of good taste and human decency — posted a bystander’s video of an unconscious Ardie Fuqua being pulled from the wreckage. Fuqua’s 19-year-old daughter, Krizya, was understandably upset that the video was being publicly broadcast on an entertainment website. She posted a request for TMZ to take down the video, pleading “No one should see my father this way.”
Late last night, Louis C.K. — who worked with Ardie Fuqua in the first season of Louie — tweeted Krizya’s request and added his own:
Shortly afterward, other entertainers, including Judd Apatow and Neal Brennan, joined in requesting the video be taken down. Our favorite comment came from Dax Shepard, who put TMZ on blast while also making us type the phrase “our favorite comment came from Dax Shepard”. Quite the accomplishment.
Seriously though, take that sh*t down, TMZ. Jimmy Mack died. Snuff films don’t become kosher just because celebrities are involved.
@TmF As awful and worthless as that clan of fame whores is, TMZ exists solely to give them attention.
TMZ is…it’s not even possible to describe how horrible they are. It’s like comparing the size of the Universe with something else. You can’t.
I kind of hope that the people at TMZ all die in horrible accidents.
We all do, RB. We all do.
@Ricardo_Bastardly And that the videos somehow end up on TMZ.
Okay so fun fact about me: I interviewed withTMZ to be one of their camera men. During the interview they asked me a lot of standard questions, normal interview stuff, then finally they asked me “do you have a thick skin?” I said sure and then they broke it down like “we consider what we do to be a valuable service to the community as a whole and we don’t shy away from controversy. I had to bite my lip because that was the same thing ABC said to me in their interview. These people seriously believe they’re the same level as Dateline.
What’s worse, the video being out there or the millions who are crashing the site by going to watch it? Humanity is flushing itself down the toilet.
I love how they have no problem posting this, but they sat on that video of Bieber saying the n-word because he was a teenager at the time or some shit. Fucking parasites.
They sat on the Bieber video as blackmail, I believe.
If they could’ve gotten something out of sitting on this, they would have.
^yup. Biebs refused to pay $1 mil payout for it.
Who the fuck cares about he N-word (its fucking word for christ sakes) but anything that might hurt that the little no talent is ass clown a-ok with me. The best thing would be if he and harvey died together.
The worst thing about this is that it doesn’t help. This isn’t the first shot TMZ has taken for posting something in poor taste and a bunch of people calling them out won’t make them take it down. They love this shit. The best thing we can do about TMZ is just ignore it completely until it goes away. They’re an internet troll and we’re consistently feeding them.
I really forgot it existed until reading the article. The worst thing about Louie and the gang telling everyone not to watch the video is that it puts an idea into people’s heads “hmm there’s video?” because that’s what our sad country loves to do…watch trending videos on the internet. Ultimately, Louie and friends are just giving it more attention. I was good forgetting TMZ existed but would’ve never thought there was footage from that unfortunate night until reading the article about Louie and company’s petition.
UPDATE: Gawker decides to show their twice as classy as TMZ
[gawker.com]
Was just about to link this – holy shti what a fucking asshole. Unless I read the article to quickly the author’s argument seems to be, “Because CK campaigns against censorship for comedians he has no right to tell ‘journalists’ what they can and cannot cover.”
I can’t even wrap my ahead around the false equivalency in this post. To suggest that ASKING a ‘news’ organization to behave decently and respect a traumatized family, is somehow censorship, is beyond asinine.
He’s an idiot. In the comments he keeps trying to defend the posting as “anti-censorship”. A video of the aftermath of a deadly car accident is not “art”, and fuck you if you treat it as so.
Christ bloggers are some of the densest, ignorantly self-righteous people on this planet.
He’s also defending himself based on the hearsay twice removed story of Tosh and the rape joke, so whatever bullshit self-justification he can muster seems okay for this dick.
Deadspin is the only part of gawker that doesn’t make me want to put a bullet in my brain.
Not to defend the article, or TMZ, but doesn’t the anti-comedian version of censorship also consist of ASKING them to not joke about certain topics, and/or to apologize when they do, often with the stated motive of facilitating decency and respect towards rape victims (or whomever) and their traumatized families?
@JJ Jr.
From what I’ve read it’s rarely as polite and reasoning as what CK was asking of TMZ. Usually the rhetoric is YOU CANNOT MAKE JOKES ABOUT THIS, IT IS NOT ALLOWED YOU ARE HITLER.
Although, it will be interesting to see the reaction to the inevitable hack comedian trying to make a Tracy Morgan limo crash joke.
Here’s the difference. Jokes are made up. Tosh didn’t go on stage and tell the story of, or show the video of some girl actually being raped. HE made a joke that contained the word. Gawker/TMZ – are showing snuff films. Actual video of the worst moment of people’s real lives.
Please tell me you see the difference between a fictional story about a subject, and a fucking picture of an event.
@Chazz Goodtimes: I’d wager both of those backlashes span the spectrum between polite expressions of distaste and furious tirades of indignation. There are rational discussions about rape jokes and there are probably Hitler/Gestapo comparisons about TMZ. Searching twitter for tmz hitler does turn up a couple things. They do deserve it more than any comedian, of course
@AB: I don’t know to whom else in this thread you might be talking, but are you talking to me? I don’t believe I said anything to suggest I don’t see those differences. Just thought the way Chazz phrased his post was interesting, in that it seemed more applicable to both dynamics than it was probably supposed to be.
Comparison seems fair, Louis CK is a comedian and Gawker is a joke.
Harvey Levin is the kind of human turd who, if he were asked flat-out “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” wouldn’t hesitate to say, “No” and think he was cool about saying so.
Well, no, they don’t work for TMZ if they’re freelancers. But if anything, their “this cameraman doesn’t work for us” defense makes TMZ look *worse,* because they still bought the guy’s footage.
@Pencil-Necked Geek : But, thats nit pickin innit’? Sure technically they are not employees of TMZ but they are taking money from them and the money they are being paid is what is driving their search for content.
They’re also deliberately fostering a culture that doesn’t even know what privacy is. The actual papparazzi are severely lacking in any real skill and intelligence, but TMZ is taking advantage of that.
Plus their tv show makes me want to eat a hospital chair.
Did anybody see the episode of Morgan Spurlock’s CNN show where he tagged along with paparazzo for a couple days, and then did it himself for a couple days after that? It really covered how sleazy the whole thing is, and how the paps are competing for the best shots, and how far they’ll go to get shots that the tabloids/TMZ will buy.
@shadowtag I know this is slightly off topic, but your comment brought it on. You do realize that you personally having a facebook page is also “deliverately fostering a cultures that doesn’t even know what privacy is”, and worse yet, you are changing the law and the meaning of the 4th amendment with every thing you post there.
Let me know if I need to explain further, but the Supreme Court, throughout history has changed the meaning of the 4th amendment’s implied right to privacy based upon societal expectations of privacy. The more people post things about themselves online, the more all people, whether or not they do so, lose a ‘reasonable expectation’ of privacy in those things.
Just some food for thought.
