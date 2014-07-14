Tracy Morgan Went Home And Is Back To His Normal, Delightful Self

#30 Rock #Tracy Morgan #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.14.14 12 Comments

“I’m back, NBC, very strong! Like peacocks very much, right Janet?” Translation: Tracy Morgan, fresh off of suing Walmart, is back at home, where he’ll continue to recover from the car crash that killed his friend and left him in rough shape. He’s already smiling and even released his first public statement.

Morgan flashed a peace sign and smiled for cameras outside his Cresskill, New Jersey, home.

“I’m OK,” Morgan said after getting into a car service. “I feel strong. Love you. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.” (Via)

Before long, he’ll be back to his normal self, singing love songs to Britney Spears in sewers. FYI: I spent a good 20 minutes on Tumblr searching for just the right banner image. I’m not entirely satisfied with my choice, but most of the best Tracy-isms are two panels, such as:

tumblr_n8d8q4fUFN1qzg3f2o1_1280tumblr_n8d8q4fUFN1qzg3f2o2_1280

I am very glad he’s OK.

Via NY Post

Around The Web

TOPICS#30 Rock#Tracy Morgan#SNL
TAGS30 ROCKSNLtracy morgan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP