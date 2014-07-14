Tracy Morgan Went Home And Is Back To His Normal, Delightful Self

“I’m back, NBC, very strong! Like peacocks very much, right Janet?” Translation: Tracy Morgan, fresh off of suing Walmart, is back at home, where he’ll continue to recover from the car crash that killed his friend and left him in rough shape. He’s already smiling and even released his first public statement.

Morgan flashed a peace sign and smiled for cameras outside his Cresskill, New Jersey, home. “I’m OK,” Morgan said after getting into a car service. “I feel strong. Love you. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.” (Via)

Before long, he’ll be back to his normal self, singing love songs to Britney Spears in sewers. FYI: I spent a good 20 minutes on Tumblr searching for just the right banner image. I’m not entirely satisfied with my choice, but most of the best Tracy-isms are two panels, such as:

I am very glad he’s OK.

Via NY Post