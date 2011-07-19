Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore’ in Italy

Below is the trailer for the Season 4 of “Jersey Shore,” AKA The Season in Italy, AKA The Season Someone Finally Told Snooki “Stop Acting Like a F**cking Assh*le.” The trailer promises the “Shore” standards of drunken make-out sessions and inter-Guido violence, with the added comedic element of morons in a foreign country (Vinny, naturally, is the only one who knows what a bidet is). Every time I think I’m out, this show pulls me back in. Like a moth to flame, where the moth is my gaze and the flame is JWoww’s boobs and The Situation getting punched.
Also, this:
1) Nobody has talked me out of J-Woww.
2) The steady corruption of Vinny has been one of the show’s best underlying themes.
This is definitely going to require a drinking game. Drink every time one of them doesn’t understand an Italian, every time one of them offends an Italian, every time one of them makes an obscene gesture and/or comment toward a piece of classic art with nudity, etc., etc., vomit, etc.
INT: GENERIC CLUB THAT COULD BE ANYWHERE
Snooki
“I love Italy!”
Are both going to Italy?
Yep, both titties, hon. You need a couple more napkins?
Fender Bender. GET A STRETCHER. Punched in the face. GET A STRETCHER.
Walk it off, Italy. Walk it off.
after hearing Situation talk about going back to the mother land, I totally get why the Italians didn’t want them there
If Jwoww and Snooki set one foot in Vatican City they would burst into flames.
Jersey Shore Season Four: The Gang brings penicillin-resistant stiddies to Italy. Irish everywhere rejoice.
Before I went on my honeymoon, I had to be convinced to go to Italy. I thought the whole country was going to be populated with the Jersey/South Philly Italians I grew up around.
We would have heard if Mike died right? I mean, it’s stupid to get my hopes up that that will be the big reveal mid-season for Sweeps, right? Can I still hope?
@Patty; what are you? Some kind of alcoholic??
@LastTexansFan – Unfortunately not, I grew up 10 minutes from where the Jersey Shore house in Seaside NJ is and my childhood friend ran into two weeks ago at the boardwalk and decided to throw insults towards him for a good 5-10 minutes until Mike threatened to kill him. Cops came and everything, I hope it’s on the show next NJ season.