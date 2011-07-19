Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore’ in Italy

#MTV
07.19.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

Below is the trailer for the Season 4 of “Jersey Shore,” AKA The Season in Italy, AKA The Season Someone Finally Told Snooki “Stop Acting Like a F**cking Assh*le.” The trailer promises the “Shore” standards of drunken make-out sessions and inter-Guido violence, with the added comedic element of morons in a foreign country (Vinny, naturally, is the only one who knows what a bidet is). Every time I think I’m out, this show pulls me back in. Like a moth to flame, where the moth is my gaze and the flame is JWoww’s boobs and The Situation getting punched.

Also, this:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSJENNI FARLEYJERSEY SHOREMTVSNOOKITHE SITUATION

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP