Trailer for ‘Jersey Shore’ in Italy

Below is the trailer for the Season 4 of “Jersey Shore,” AKA The Season in Italy, AKA The Season Someone Finally Told Snooki “Stop Acting Like a F**cking Assh*le.” The trailer promises the “Shore” standards of drunken make-out sessions and inter-Guido violence, with the added comedic element of morons in a foreign country (Vinny, naturally, is the only one who knows what a bidet is). Every time I think I’m out, this show pulls me back in. Like a moth to flame, where the moth is my gaze and the flame is JWoww’s boobs and The Situation getting punched.

