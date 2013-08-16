Treat Yo Self! FX’s Comedy Spin-Off, FXX, Will Launch With A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Marathon

#Parks And Recreation #The League #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Entertainment Features
08.16.13 25 Comments

treatyoself

MTV’s first music video, way back in 1981, was “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles, kind of the perfect launching point for the network (although, 15 years later, someone should’ve parodies the music video with The Real World Killed the Video Star). Likewise, FXX, which will launch next month with its new comedy anchors, The League and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which begin their seasons on September 4th.

However, two days before that, on Labor Day, FXX will launch the network ever-so appropriately with a Parks and Recreation marathon. Beginning at 7 a.m., the “Treat Yo Self” marathon will run until midnight. That speaks awfully well of the new network’s future, or at least its comedy preferences. Now, if the network was really smart, it’d bring in reruns of Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Herman’s Heads, Get a Life, oh, and Better off Ted. The syndication rights must be pennies for those shows.

(via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parks And Recreation#The League#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSFXXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAPARKS AND RECREATIONTHE LEAGUE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP