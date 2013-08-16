Treat Yo Self! FX’s Comedy Spin-Off, FXX, Will Launch With A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Marathon

MTV’s first music video, way back in 1981, was “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles, kind of the perfect launching point for the network (although, 15 years later, someone should’ve parodies the music video with The Real World Killed the Video Star). Likewise, FXX, which will launch next month with its new comedy anchors, The League and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which begin their seasons on September 4th.

However, two days before that, on Labor Day, FXX will launch the network ever-so appropriately with a Parks and Recreation marathon. Beginning at 7 a.m., the “Treat Yo Self” marathon will run until midnight. That speaks awfully well of the new network’s future, or at least its comedy preferences. Now, if the network was really smart, it’d bring in reruns of Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Herman’s Heads, Get a Life, oh, and Better off Ted. The syndication rights must be pennies for those shows.

(via)