Treat Yo Self! FX’s Comedy Spin-Off, FXX, Will Launch With A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Marathon

MTV’s first music video, way back in 1981, was “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles, kind of the perfect launching point for the network (although, 15 years later, someone should’ve parodies the music video with The Real World Killed the Video Star). Likewise, FXX, which will launch next month with its new comedy anchors, The League and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which begin their seasons on September 4th.
However, two days before that, on Labor Day, FXX will launch the network ever-so appropriately with a Parks and Recreation marathon. Beginning at 7 a.m., the “Treat Yo Self” marathon will run until midnight. That speaks awfully well of the new network’s future, or at least its comedy preferences. Now, if the network was really smart, it’d bring in reruns of Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Herman’s Heads, Get a Life, oh, and Better off Ted. The syndication rights must be pennies for those shows.
It hurts my head to think about how interesting the original Real World was (genuinely talented people trying to build careers in their respective arts in NEW YORK CITY – with perpetually great background music) compared to what it ended up becoming (Paradise Hotel in an RV).
Even in Real World:Hawaii which was considered the dumbest season at the the time, dealt with alcholism in a real and interesting way and they went to India, but then the next season went to Vegas, the place where dreams go to die.
I don’t remember much about it when it first aired, but I saw it in 2005 and thought, “how could MTV do worse than this?” Four years later…Jersey Shore
+1 for Better Off Ted. Criminally underrated office comedy.
you speak truth. so, so much truth.
God, that show was perfect.
i learned of its awesomeness after the fact unfortunately.
Veridian Dynamics is the greatest.
That show was so great, even the Veridian Dynamics image commercials were spot on.
This is still the canceled comedy I miss the most.
I’d watch Get A Life again.
I’d think old episodes of Titus would be an interesting way to fill up some lesser time slots. I haven’t seen it forever and I want to see if it was as good ad my 11 yr old self thought it was, also it had several seasons if I remember correctly
2.5 i think
Does anyone know where Fxx will be on Directv?
It replaces Fox Sports
It replaces FOX Soccer. FOX Sports 1 replaces FOX Sports.
I assume FX will now be the FX Drama station.
This means Im not gonna get FXX.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu…
fox sports 1 replaces speed channel, to be precise.
and sorry for your loss, gump
@Paul from the Gump: according to the press release announcing FXX, the network will only be skewing younger audiences than FX proper. And both are not going to cater to one specific genre, since FX will still have Louie and Archer and FXX will have an original drama eventually.
There needs to be a post regarding which Cable providers are carrying FXX on your basic cable package- I have Charter and its impossible to get a straight answer from them about whether it will be part of my basic package, etc. I’ll be scrabbling to find somebody with FXX for the League premiere.
Seconded.
Herman’s Head. Herman did not have multiple heads. He had multiple people inside of one head.
The rights for Happy Endings can’t be very expensive either
too late to bring it back?
I thought The Esquire Network got the rights to air Parks and Rec on syndication? So this means we will have two cable channels airing its re-runs? I’m down for that.
andy richter controls the universe was so, so, so awesome. i miss that show.