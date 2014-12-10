Treat Yo’ Self To A ‘Parks And Rec’ And ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Mashup

12.10.14

Parks and Trek is what the mashup was invented for. For all its technobabble and bumpy-headed aliens, Star Trek: The Next Generation was basically just a workplace dramedy, so smooshing the crew of the Enterprise together with the residents of Pawnee, Indiana feels surprisingly natural. Also, I now desperately want a new Star Trek series featuring Captain Ron Swanson – there’d be no messing around with the Prime Directive under his stern watch.

Check out Parks and Trek in all its glory below…

These were the work of talented cartoonist Neill Cameron. You can check out more of his work at his website.

Okay, now for some serious debate – who from Parks and Rec should play Wesley?

Via io9

