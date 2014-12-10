Treat Yo’ Self To A ‘Parks And Rec’ And ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Mashup

Parks and Trek is what the mashup was invented for. For all its technobabble and bumpy-headed aliens, Star Trek: The Next Generation was basically just a workplace dramedy, so smooshing the crew of the Enterprise together with the residents of Pawnee, Indiana feels surprisingly natural. Also, I now desperately want a new Star Trek series featuring Captain Ron Swanson – there’d be no messing around with the Prime Directive under his stern watch.
Check out Parks and Trek in all its glory below…
These were the work of talented cartoonist Neill Cameron. You can check out more of his work at his website.
Okay, now for some serious debate – who from Parks and Rec should play Wesley?
Via io9
Mark Brandana- quits, duh.
Why does Ron Swanson look like Grumpy Cat?
Because Ron Swanson looks like grumpy cat?
I think you have that backwards, grumpy cat looks like Ron Swanson
And why does Ann Perkins-Crusher look like anyone other than Rashida Jones?
“who from Parks and Rec should play Wesley?”
Greg Pikitis
Andy as Data
April as Tasha Yar
And Tom should have a visor
Larry plays Wesley. “Dammit Wesley!”
These are awesome. Love the touch of Riker’s chair-weirdness. Is Tom supposed to be Data or Worf? Probably not Geordi, right? Let’s try and fill this out… Donna as Worf, Mark as Tasha, April as Deanna, Ben as Geordi, Chris as… uh… Dr. Pulaski? Actually Chris would make a decent Data, leaving Tom to be… Reg Barclay? Jerry as several yellow-shirt jobbers with rhyming names. Tammy 2 as Tammy Q.
Crap I forgot Andy. Uhhh…. Guinan. There, nailed it.