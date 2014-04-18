Treat Yo’ Self To The 10 Best GIFs From Last Night’s ‘Parks And Recreation’

The forthcoming baby Knopes are instantly my favorite fictional triplets of all-time, which is to say, I already like them more than Tracy, Niki, and Barbara on Heroes. I must admit, Parks and Recreation surprised me with the pregnancy revelation. A lifetime of TV has taught me that when a character is expecting, she’s having one child, but in nine months, Leslie and Ben are going to welcome three girls (let’s face it, there’s no way Leslie is having a boy) into the world. And then Andy and April will have new friends to play with, Ron will have someone(s) to build things for, Larry can SHUT UP LARRY, and Donna has already started thinking about all the kids shows she can live-tweet.
“One in 8,000” wasn’t the best episode of Parks — there were a few too many beats we’ve seen many times before, and a little too much Craig screaming, which usually doesn’t bother me, but maybe I’ve been spoiled by Paul Rudd and Joel McHale — but that ending was gosh darn adorable, with the entire Parks crew coming together to help out Ben and Leslie. I also enjoyed Ron and Donna’s helpful dynamic (shout out to Keegan-Michael Key, who’s basically the black Chris Traeger), though not as much as I did Chris Pratt’s physical comedy. The scene where he falls down after blurting out “witness protection”? That’s why he’s about to become a major movie star.
3. This is sweet and really sad.
Triplettes all don’t have to be the same sex, so yeah, boys AND girls! The more you know…
I was slightly disappointed that we didn’t get Jean-Ralphio or Mona-Lisa. Once I heard Leslie say that they were seeing Dr. Saperstein I thought for sure we’d see one of his kids.
Also, no Tom this episode. I wonder what Aziz was off doing.
Still enjoying this show more than most. Also, if they just wanted to do an episode of Chris Pratt physical comedy, I’d donate to the fucking Kickstarter.
Kind of surprised the Saperstein “Going out of business” comment wasn’t here
Anyone know where the Will Arnett gif in #3 came from?
The Blind Date episode in season 2 where Ann setup Leslie with Will Arnett’s character rather than her lawyer friend, Justin, played by Justin Theroux, Mr. Aniston/writer of the bad Iron Man movie.
Last week, I was questioning whether or not this show had lost my love. Then this gem came along and restored my faith. I love you pawneagleton.
I was expecting a Ron Swanson/Walter White “Tread Lightly” mash up.
I’d even take Dustin over Kurp doing a Parks recap after that Craig diss. You dummy.
Aside from his wonky eye, I’m down with more Craig.
That was a great line. Craig can be funny if used right as a totally serious straight man among a crowd of people. That anti-Larry almost. He doesn’t have to yell all the time though, that might be the gimmick of the guy portraying him but hey guy, move on from the gimmick.
“I respect the hierarchy of the auction,’ may have been the funniest line this week.
I agree that yelling-Craig can wear thin — he over-did it a bit last week in that scene where Tom, April, and Donna were testing him — but he didn’t in this episode, and he doesn’t in most episodes.
Craig is the worst. And by worst, I mean worse than Gary/Gerry/Larry.
He yells…am I supposed to laugh? Just don’t get it.
IDK I am all about more Craig but Craig yelling does wear a little thin at times. But the end about his accomplishments always getting over shadowed by other people was great.
I will never get sick of Ben freak outs.
Maybe not the best but I definitely laughed more during this episode than most anything else I’ve seen recently. There was some damn fine quality in there.
Jerry/Gary/Larry uses a colander to find his wedding ring anytime he accidentally swallows it. That was my takeaway from last night.
For the health and safety go Gayle, Millicent, Gladys and Miriam, I hope Jerry/Gary/Larry has a colander dedicated to ring recovery.
Same here. I couldn’t not imagine him in a prospector’s hat mining his own shit for his wedding ring. Grizzled because it wasn’t his first rodeo.
I knew for some reason she would have twins but triplets? Where was Tom??
So, am I going crazy or was Ben bleeding when Leslie put the head scratcher on his head? Then the blood disappeared and no one commented on it…
Looks like it’s one of the head scratcher arms pushing down his hair onto his forehead.
I genuinely hope next season will be the last. Not because I’m sick and tired of the show, but I really don’t want it to overstay its welcome (see: The Office, Sons of Anarchy, HIMYM, TBBT) … The story lines are going some place, and it seems only right to wrap it up next year.
I agree about the show ending. Leslie having kids feels like the final frontier, and it’d feel weird for the show to go on much longer after she has them. And seven seasons is a good number, anyway. Having the same run as 30 Rock seems appropriate. Everyone involved deserves to move on to something fresh.
