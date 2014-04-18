Treat Yo’ Self To The 10 Best GIFs From Last Night’s ‘Parks And Recreation’

The forthcoming baby Knopes are instantly my favorite fictional triplets of all-time, which is to say, I already like them more than Tracy, Niki, and Barbara on Heroes. I must admit, Parks and Recreation surprised me with the pregnancy revelation. A lifetime of TV has taught me that when a character is expecting, she’s having one child, but in nine months, Leslie and Ben are going to welcome three girls (let’s face it, there’s no way Leslie is having a boy) into the world. And then Andy and April will have new friends to play with, Ron will have someone(s) to build things for, Larry can SHUT UP LARRY, and Donna has already started thinking about all the kids shows she can live-tweet.

“One in 8,000” wasn’t the best episode of Parks — there were a few too many beats we’ve seen many times before, and a little too much Craig screaming, which usually doesn’t bother me, but maybe I’ve been spoiled by Paul Rudd and Joel McHale — but that ending was gosh darn adorable, with the entire Parks crew coming together to help out Ben and Leslie. I also enjoyed Ron and Donna’s helpful dynamic (shout out to Keegan-Michael Key, who’s basically the black Chris Traeger), though not as much as I did Chris Pratt’s physical comedy. The scene where he falls down after blurting out “witness protection”? That’s why he’s about to become a major movie star.

