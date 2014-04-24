Treat Yo’ Self To The 15 Best GIFs From ‘Parks And Recreation’ Season 6

Parks and Recreation is the birthday cake of comedies: even at its worst, it’s still pretty darn good. There was a point during season six, sometime after Andy stayed in London to talk with raccoons , that I thought, this is it, the moment when creator Michael Schur and the writers have finally run out of ideas. Parks can run on the goodwill it earned from the previous four seasons (excluding season one) for only so long. Then Andy returned to Pawnee, and everything was as it should be.

Tonight is the show’s season finale (with Michelle Obama, Ginuwine, and Yo La Tengo!), so let’s take a look back at some of the finest moments from the previous 20 episodes. You will quickly notice that Ron, Andy, Ben, and April are my favorite characters. Sorry, not sorry, Shauna Malwae-Tweep.

1. “London”

2. “The Pawnee-Eagleton Tip Off Classic”

3. “Gin It Up!”

4. “Filibuster”

5. “Fluoride”