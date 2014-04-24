Treat Yo’ Self To The 15 Best GIFs From ‘Parks And Recreation’ Season 6

#Parks And Recreation
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.24.14 16 Comments
Parks and Recreation is the birthday cake of comedies: even at its worst, it’s still pretty darn good. There was a point during season six, sometime after Andy stayed in London to talk with raccoons, that I thought, this is it, the moment when creator Michael Schur and the writers have finally run out of ideas. Parks can run on the goodwill it earned from the previous four seasons (excluding season one) for only so long. Then Andy returned to Pawnee, and everything was as it should be.

Tonight is the show’s season finale (with Michelle Obama, Ginuwine, and Yo La Tengo!), so let’s take a look back at some of the finest moments from the previous 20 episodes. You will quickly notice that Ron, Andy, Ben, and April are my favorite characters. Sorry, not sorry, Shauna Malwae-Tweep.

1. “London”

andy-beerandy-beer-2andy-beer-3andy-beer-4

2. “The Pawnee-Eagleton Tip Off Classic”

erase-all-pictures-of-ron

3. “Gin It Up!”

donna-twitterdonna-twitter-2donna-twitter-3donna-twitter-4donna-twitter-5donna-twitter-6

4. “Filibuster”

donna-rondonna-ron-2donna-ron-3donna-ron-4donna-ron-5donna-ron-6

5. “Fluoride”

leslie-white-male-senator

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parks And Recreation
TAGSPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP