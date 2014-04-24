Treat Yo’ Self To The 15 Best GIFs From ‘Parks And Recreation’ Season 6

Parks and Recreation is the birthday cake of comedies: even at its worst, it’s still pretty darn good. There was a point during season six, sometime after Andy stayed in London to talk with raccoons, that I thought, this is it, the moment when creator Michael Schur and the writers have finally run out of ideas. Parks can run on the goodwill it earned from the previous four seasons (excluding season one) for only so long. Then Andy returned to Pawnee, and everything was as it should be.
Tonight is the show’s season finale (with Michelle Obama, Ginuwine, and Yo La Tengo!), so let’s take a look back at some of the finest moments from the previous 20 episodes. You will quickly notice that Ron, Andy, Ben, and April are my favorite characters. Sorry, not sorry, Shauna Malwae-Tweep.
1. “London”
2. “The Pawnee-Eagleton Tip Off Classic”
3. “Gin It Up!”
4. “Filibuster”
5. “Fluoride”
Dammit Larry!
Classic Larry
Classic Terry
Perry. I am from the future. In 2019, his name is Perry.
Number 4 is so fantastic. I would also like to nominate the gif from last week’s show that shows Andy trying to lie to April about his secret.
If only Ron had name his kid Aaron Steve then his initials would have been A.S.S.
I dunno, this season has been just okay for me. But I swear I will never get tired of Ron Swanson. I thought I might have by now, but nope. Apparently it’s not possible.
There should be an extended cut of Ben sitting on the Iron Throne just saying “no” and “yes”
Sorry, Ron, but I’ve just saved several more pictures of Ron.
Shit i forgot about his run in with the excellent triangle
rectangle, i know shapes, shut up.
Like 30 Rock, definitely a show I’m going to miss when its gone.
They went different ways but were definitely cut from the same cloth.
I don’t think it’s fair to rag on the show for leaving Andy in London. It was a scheduling necessity, hands were tied.
“Chris Pratt is becoming successful, and even though we love him, lets piss on the show a little.”
Correct.
Not sure what’s wrong with you. That Larry gif cracks me the fuck up.