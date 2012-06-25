Alex Trebek Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Judges Refuse to Accept the News

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek suffered a mild heart attack over the weekend, throwing my entire world into a state of flux. I was filled with a ton of terrifying questions, including (but not limited to): “Is he OK?!,” “[gulps] What if he’s not?,” “What if he has to leave the show?,” “Who would replace him if he does?,” and “NOOOOOOOOOO!” Luckily for all of us, Trebek appears to be OK. A producer for the show at Sony Pictures TV released a statement yesterday saying that the 71-year-old host was in good spirits and resting comfortably, and that he is expected to return as host when they begin filming the 29th season in July. Phew. Bullet dodged. For now.

Alex Trebek isn’t getting any younger, so the day when he hands over the reins to “Jeopardy!” is probably coming sooner than later. But the good news here is that he appears to have battled off this health scare, and he will continue owning Pat Sajak’s sh-t as a syndicated game show host for at least another year. All in all, this is a positive, as expressed below in the GIF featuring Warming Glow’s favorite “Jeopardy!” champion, Pat Antle.

LONG LIVE TREBEK.

Image via Shutterstock, GIF via @dhm