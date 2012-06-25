Alex Trebek Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Judges Refuse to Accept the News

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek suffered a mild heart attack over the weekend, throwing my entire world into a state of flux. I was filled with a ton of terrifying questions, including (but not limited to): “Is he OK?!,” “[gulps] What if he’s not?,” “What if he has to leave the show?,” “Who would replace him if he does?,” and “NOOOOOOOOOO!” Luckily for all of us, Trebek appears to be OK. A producer for the show at Sony Pictures TV released a statement yesterday saying that the 71-year-old host was in good spirits and resting comfortably, and that he is expected to return as host when they begin filming the 29th season in July. Phew. Bullet dodged. For now.
Alex Trebek isn’t getting any younger, so the day when he hands over the reins to “Jeopardy!” is probably coming sooner than later. But the good news here is that he appears to have battled off this health scare, and he will continue owning Pat Sajak’s sh-t as a syndicated game show host for at least another year. All in all, this is a positive, as expressed below in the GIF featuring Warming Glow’s favorite “Jeopardy!” champion, Pat Antle.
LONG LIVE TREBEK.
Image via Shutterstock, GIF via @dhm
Seriously though, Pat Sajak is the worst.
His mouth says happy things, but he’s dead behind his eyes
I love Alex Trebek. He somehow manages to have both gravitas and a slightly bitchy attitude.
That dude may have celebrated his one win like a boss, but Ken Jennings will always be my Jeopardy champion.
Sean Connery is somehow responsible.
My favorite champ was that cop back in like 1992 with the fu manchu back when you could only win 5 days in a row and the questions were worth have as much and he still ended up with 100k
Has Trebek had a stroke somewhere in his past? I ask because I saw about 5 minutes of the show a few days ago after a long lay-off and he went out of his way to enunciate a lot of words, like you see stroke victims do when they’re over-compensating.
Half of his body went limp when he shaved off his mustache, so there’s that.
Wow. How does he retain sustenance now?