‘Treme’ Renewed After One Episode

This broke too late for me to cover yesterday, so it gets top billing today: HBO’s “Treme” has been renewed for a second season. Yes, already.
The move is a significant leap of faith for the network — the show just premiered Sunday night to 1.4 million viewers in its combined airings. By comparison, the final season of modestly rated “The Wire” averaged 890,000 for premiere episodes.
But HBO president Michael Lombardo tells THR that the network loves “Treme” so much that a pickup was inevitable.
“We would have picked up this show last week,” Lombardo said. “We’ve seen the first nine episodes it’s as strong as any show we’ve seen. Much like ‘The Wire,’ the audience is so passionate and so invested. We’re about servicing our subscriber base and I believe that people will become addicted to this show. We have to be a place where this kind of excellence is given space to continue.”
Man, that last paragraph gives me a hard-on, and not just because some guy I don’t know says he wants to service me. Compare that to the networks, who service their advertisers and churn out crap like “Gary Unmarried” and a fourth “Law & Order” series. HBO is just straight-up awesome and worth every penny, like a high-grade escort with no gag reflex. That makes the networks like your mom.
servicing their subscriber base? you mean like when they cancelled deadwood? or better yet, like when they cancelled carnivale? or brought us john from cincinatti? or hung.. or how to make it in america? hbo fell the fudge off.
I also refuse to admit a good decision made by a studio based on quality of programming rather than ratings unless the have a perfect batting average with all new programming and never cancel shows I like.
In other news, humbug.
So my mom is…Dick Wolf?
I find your analogy about the escort with no gag reflex intriguing. Please continue.
We have to be a place where this kind of excellence is given space to continue.
So we can expect every episode to feature Steve Zahn’s ass?
This gives David Simon plenty of time to elaborate on the gruesome murder of Steve Zahn’s annoying character.
but HBO makes TrueBlood and you hate that show?
I actually don’t hate “True Blood.” It’s patently ridiculous, but it’s passable summer fare.
It will be difficult for HBO to return to the glory days of 6 Ft Under, Deadwood, Sopranos, and the Wire all on at the same time. I think those are unrealistic expectations. You have to give them credit for being ambitious, Spitler. They stuck with Deadwood far longer than any other network would have. Carnivale was mediocre and I’m glad they cancelled it. John From Cincinnatti turned out to be just odd, but I liked that they gave it a chance. HBO is still the best thing going on television.
HBO is still the best thing going on television.
FX has to be a close second, and they have the added advantage of not costing me extra money every month on my cable bill.
you’re right those would be unrealistic expectations, so lets take a quick look at what HBO is airing right now(or in very recent history)
true blood: i’m with matt on this one, in that its passable fluff, i’d chalk this more up to a guilty pleasure than quality television.
hung: good premise, terrible, terrible, terrible show. did i emphasize how terrible this show was?
big love: actually kind of like this show.
how to make it in america: hipster entourage, so double the hate.
the pacific: yes, the action scenes are great, but i don’t understand why the need to dickride a show that is filled with cliched characters (oh, ok, so he’s introspective about the horrors of war, never seen that in a character before).. having said that, the battle scenes are incredible.
compare that to the heyday of hbo and its apples and oranges. they need to fire their head of new programming and get whoever’s doing it for FX, who, are the best thing going on television. It’s Always Sunny…? Sons Of Anarchy? Justified.. all about 1000x better than anything HBO has fielded in years..(maybe not justified but i have high hopes)
and no, i didn’t include treme in my critique cause well.. its 1 episode deep and there is absolutely no context yet to truly appreciate and/or hate the show. having said that, i thought the premiere was a little draggy at times.
Treme is the most ridiculous and aggravating show I have ever watched. As a Louisiana native and new orleans resident for many years, this show has angered louisianas esp the residents of new orleans. Its annoying to have outsiders film a show about something they have no idea about. We experienced katrina first hand. The accents are awful and terrible. John Goodman is a blowhard moron and his outbursts and hateful remarks about baton rouge and its residents are obnoxious. We do not need a tv show to remind us of what happened. We are fine. We are rebuilding. Nor do we need a show that portrays us as boozing party people with care free lives. We also do not HATE other parishes in the state and I assure the animosity that is shown between people from different parts of the state is ficticious. And as for referring to people from the ” back woods parishes ” as unintelligent hicks, I found that to be most offensive. Please leave New Orleans alone.
Carnivale was mediocre? You’re a pathetic waste.
brlaguy: Get over yourself moron. The only obnoxious thing are retards like you who think the world spins around them. But I guess you’re not too bright since you call John Goodman a moron. He is an actor you retard: as in that’s not HIS “hateful remarks” it’s his character’s.DUH! You are too dumb to live, really. Someone should put you out of your misery.