‘Treme’ Renewed After One Episode

This broke too late for me to cover yesterday, so it gets top billing today: HBO’s “Treme” has been renewed for a second season. Yes, already.

The move is a significant leap of faith for the network — the show just premiered Sunday night to 1.4 million viewers in its combined airings. By comparison, the final season of modestly rated “The Wire” averaged 890,000 for premiere episodes.

But HBO president Michael Lombardo tells THR that the network loves “Treme” so much that a pickup was inevitable.

“We would have picked up this show last week,” Lombardo said. “We’ve seen the first nine episodes it’s as strong as any show we’ve seen. Much like ‘The Wire,’ the audience is so passionate and so invested. We’re about servicing our subscriber base and I believe that people will become addicted to this show. We have to be a place where this kind of excellence is given space to continue.”