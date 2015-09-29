‘The Daily Show’ Is Still ‘The Daily Show,’ But Trevor Noah Isn’t Jon Stewart (And That’s Okay)

Comedy Central

Last night, Trevor Noah finally introduced himself to us as the host of The Daily Show. No more mystery or speculation, just a half-hour of comedy about the world around us. How did he do? Ultimately, how Noah did last night won’t say as much about his strengths and weaknesses as his performance over the next days, weeks, and months. But for now, here are a few thoughts about the premiere.

It still feels like The Daily Show.

Those nervous about a floor-to-ceiling remake of The Daily Show were immediately treated to the sound of those familiar trumpets, the show’s theme song, and a set that looked refreshed, but not unfamiliar. Sure, the font is different, but the “Moment of Zen” is unsurprisingly alive and well. One big change, though? The world is now spinning in the right direction.

Congratulations to @TrevorNoah tonight. @TheDailyShow's new opening credits now show Earth rotating in the correct direction. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 29, 2015

Take what you will from that, and from the fact that the show’s promised divergence from the cable news teat was not evident on the first night as the topics — the Pope, John Boehner’s resignation, and water on Mars — were all broad stories that sprang from typical cable news media sources. If you assumed Noah was going to exclusively read tweets about the Catalonian independence movement while maintaining a 22-minute long selfie pose in an effort to be global and young and viral, you were probably a bit surprised to see a rather conventional episode of The Daily Show. But, while it still felt like The Daily Show…