‘The Daily Show’ Is Still ‘The Daily Show,’ But Trevor Noah Isn’t Jon Stewart (And That’s Okay)

#Trevor Noah #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
Features Editor
09.29.15 7 Comments
trevor-noah-daily-show

Comedy Central

Last night, Trevor Noah finally introduced himself to us as the host of The Daily Show. No more mystery or speculation, just a half-hour of comedy about the world around us. How did he do? Ultimately, how Noah did last night won’t say as much about his strengths and weaknesses as his performance over the next days, weeks, and months. But for now, here are a few thoughts about the premiere.

It still feels like The Daily Show.

Those nervous about a floor-to-ceiling remake of The Daily Show were immediately treated to the sound of those familiar trumpets, the show’s theme song, and a set that looked refreshed, but not unfamiliar. Sure, the font is different, but the “Moment of Zen” is unsurprisingly alive and well. One big change, though? The world is now spinning in the right direction.

Take what you will from that, and from the fact that the show’s promised divergence from the cable news teat was not evident on the first night as the topics — the Pope, John Boehner’s resignation, and water on Mars — were all broad stories that sprang from typical cable news media sources. If you assumed Noah was going to exclusively read tweets about the Catalonian independence movement while maintaining a 22-minute long selfie pose in an effort to be global and young and viral, you were probably a bit surprised to see a rather conventional episode of The Daily Show. But, while it still felt like The Daily Show

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trevor Noah#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSJON STEWARTTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP