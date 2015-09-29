‘The Daily Show’ Is Still ‘The Daily Show,’ But Trevor Noah Isn’t Jon Stewart (And That’s Okay)

Last night, Trevor Noah finally introduced himself to us as the host of The Daily Show. No more mystery or speculation, just a half-hour of comedy about the world around us. How did he do? Ultimately, how Noah did last night won’t say as much about his strengths and weaknesses as his performance over the next days, weeks, and months. But for now, here are a few thoughts about the premiere.
It still feels like The Daily Show.
Those nervous about a floor-to-ceiling remake of The Daily Show were immediately treated to the sound of those familiar trumpets, the show’s theme song, and a set that looked refreshed, but not unfamiliar. Sure, the font is different, but the “Moment of Zen” is unsurprisingly alive and well. One big change, though? The world is now spinning in the right direction.
Take what you will from that, and from the fact that the show’s promised divergence from the cable news teat was not evident on the first night as the topics — the Pope, John Boehner’s resignation, and water on Mars — were all broad stories that sprang from typical cable news media sources. If you assumed Noah was going to exclusively read tweets about the Catalonian independence movement while maintaining a 22-minute long selfie pose in an effort to be global and young and viral, you were probably a bit surprised to see a rather conventional episode of The Daily Show. But, while it still felt like The Daily Show…
Ive seen two articles now complaining about the swearing. Jon Stewart didn’t just swear when he was mad. He swore all the time. He very casually tossed out “fuck” constantly. Even the names of segments were frequently had swearing in them. Some weird revisionist history going on.
that’s the first thing I thought. Jon Stewart swore a fair amount. Also, if you’re so sensitive that you criticize a comedian for cursing then, well, fuck off.
Jon Stewart is an “American Folk Hero”? Jesus, he seems like a nice guy and people liked him but slow the fuck down
Jon’s final thoughts were about bullshit, so I was just figuring Trevor was just picking up that mantle of bullshit.
I’m curious if the Arby’s hate/promotion will continue though.
I would have liked to see Jon take more summer sabbaticals for personal projects. It would have recharged his batteries, and given the rub of the Daily Show to up and comers (look what it did for John Oliver).
I liked Noah a lot. He seemed to fit into the chair quite comfortable and made many great first impressions on me with his opening monologue and interview with Hart.
A good debut show. Plenty of room for improvement, but many things to enjoy.
A show about politics without swearing is fake and gay.