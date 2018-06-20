The ‘Trial & Error’ Season 2 Trailer Asks, ‘Is Kristin Chenoweth A Vampire?’

While explaining which new shows to binge last summer, Uproxx‘s Brian Grubb gave NBC’s true crime mockumentary Trial & Error the final word. “It’s kind of like a Deep South Parks and Recreation crossed with The Jinx.” The first season starred John Lithgow as a beloved poetry professor accused of murdering his wife. For season two, subtitled Lady, Killer, the jokey juridical lens falls squarely on Kristin Chenoweth’s Lavinia Peck-Foster, the most powerful woman in the small town of East Peck, who stands accused of murdering her husband. Also, according to the new trailer, she might be a vampire.

Season one’s crack defense team — made up of Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto), Dwayne Reed (Steven Boyer) and Anne Flatch (Sherri Shepherd) — returns. So too does the prosecution, led by Josh’s former flame Carol Anne Keane (Jayma Mays). Judging by the trailer, there is plenty going on behind the scenes between Josh and Carol, Anne’s constant willingness to help and Dwayne’s insistence there are “no bad theories.” Even if, as the trailer hilariously reminds us again and again, said theory asks, “Is Peck-Foster a vampire?”

To be fair, the suspect does have to be invited into her defense team’s office and claims not to have any pictures. So yeah, I think Kristin Chenoweth is playing an adored socialite-cum-killer vampire.

Trial & Error season two premieres Thursday, July 19th at 9 pm ET on NBC.

