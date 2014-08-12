‘True Blood’ Fans Finally Have The Chance To Own Eric Northman’s Throne

With only two episodes remaining until fans can finally step out into the sun and burn up into balls of ash and goo, True Blood isn’t quite done leaving its eternal mark on us. While most actors try to pillage as much as they can from the prop cage when a show’s final episode films, the folks at ScreenBid were able to get their hands on some pretty sweet shwag from the set, and now the show’s most intense fans – or at least those of us who didn’t jump ship after Season 5 – can own a piece of True Blood history in a very special online auction.

Among the items up for bid are one of Jason’s Bon Temps police uniforms (a boy’s small, I’m sure), the hat and veil that Pam wore when a witch made her face all gross, Fangtasia’s “No Biting” sign, and even Bill Compton’s hilariously tacky zebra skin rug, among many others. But the ultimate trophy that you can actually own and keep in your home forever? Eric Northman’s throne. Via the press release:

In this one-time online auction, True Blood's dedicated fans will be able to bid for a massive array of items from set, including the following: Eric's throne

The contract that Warlow makes to “own” Sookie

Arlene’s wedding gown

Vampire fangs

Cartons of True Blood

Items from the set of Merlotte’s and Fangtasia

Wardrobe pieces from several major characters from the series

Signed memorabilia

Now, just based on those listed items, my reaction is “Big deal, right?” Unfortunately, the ScreenBid site is mostly down for maintenance right now, so you can only see the home page thumbnails of the biggest items. But just look at the clothing you can pick up to add to your own wardrobe! Pencil me in for Jason’s high school football t-shirt, though. With that, I’ll finally be the dumbest, hunkiest dude on the block.