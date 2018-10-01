The Most Heartbreaking Moments From ‘True Blood,’ Ranked

10.01.18 1 hour ago

HBO

HBO’s True Blood may be a show known more for its wild sex scenes, it’s gory, shocking deaths, and it’s outrageous plot twists, but that doesn’t mean the supernatural series (which you can stream on HBO Now) lacked heart. In fact, the world of vampires, fairies, and werewolves seems rife with tragedy, if we’re to judge the entire seven-season run. Deaths, break-ups, goodbyes, and an unfinished pie mark some of the most tear-jerking moments on the show, and we’ve combed through all of them, armed with tissues and hardened hearts so that you can re-live all of the heartbreak, turmoil, and grief once more.

Get ready to be staked right in the feels because these are the saddest moments on True Blood we’re still not over.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

10. Jesus Moves On… To The Afterlife

HBO

True Blood gave us plenty of unconventional relationships and pairings we knew would never last. Lafayette and Jesus were one of those couples. Sure, they both dealt in the dangerous and occult – Jesus was a Brujo with a demon inside of him and Lafayette was a powerful medium who liked to dabble in recreational drugs – but when these two found each other, we dared hope a ride off into the sunset might be in sight. Count on a deranged witch to spoil those plans. Jesus’ death at the hands of his lover was terrible, but the true tearjerker was when he said goodbye to a grieving Lafayette with a simple, “Just keep breathing, baby.”

