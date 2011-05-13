‘True Blood’ Season 4 Teaser

Below is a tease for the new season of “True Blood,” set to premiere June 26th. Judging by the snapshots the video delivers, Season 4 promises more of what has made the show such a success: sweaty naked bodies and vampire violence. It may be just a 30-second clip, but it’s a non-stop barrage of fangs and heaving bosoms and strippers and Sookie (Anna Paquin) delivering the smart-aleck lines that pass for quips on the show.

I can’t decide whether or not I’m looking forward to new episodes. On one hand, it’s a crappy soap that I’d never watch if it weren’t airing during the summer. On the other hand, SOOOO MUCH NUDITY. TV critics will complain about premium cable series like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones” showing too much nudity, but you never get that complaint with “True Blood.” That’s the whole point of the show. “True Blood” could dedicate 40 minutes an episode to softcore porn and sex dungeon scenes, and I’d still be like, “Eh, coulda used a little more nudity.”

Click to enlarge:

(video via ScreenJunkies)