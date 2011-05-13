‘True Blood’ Season 4 Teaser

Below is a tease for the new season of “True Blood,” set to premiere June 26th. Judging by the snapshots the video delivers, Season 4 promises more of what has made the show such a success: sweaty naked bodies and vampire violence. It may be just a 30-second clip, but it’s a non-stop barrage of fangs and heaving bosoms and strippers and Sookie (Anna Paquin) delivering the smart-aleck lines that pass for quips on the show.
I can’t decide whether or not I’m looking forward to new episodes. On one hand, it’s a crappy soap that I’d never watch if it weren’t airing during the summer. On the other hand, SOOOO MUCH NUDITY. TV critics will complain about premium cable series like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones” showing too much nudity, but you never get that complaint with “True Blood.” That’s the whole point of the show. “True Blood” could dedicate 40 minutes an episode to softcore porn and sex dungeon scenes, and I’d still be like, “Eh, coulda used a little more nudity.”
(video via ScreenJunkies)
True Blood is the best bad show in the history of television.
You’re right, Patty. It’s the Seattle Seahawks of TV.
So werewolves can grow beards and no body hair in their human form? But are fully covered in fur in wolf form right? Just trying to get it straightened out in my head.
I would complain that it’s mindless crap and not very clever but it introduced me to Lizzy Caplan’s boobies and that cute little red head. And the three of us have been living happily ever after ever since.
*sniff* It’s run by saints that show. SAINTS!
Also, I appreciate the show’s equal opportunity nudity. It’s only fair.
Thirty years from now, people will look back at our culture’s obsession with vampires the way we look back at disco. WTF was everyone thinking?
I like the show, I enjoy it, even though it is a bit soapy at times. Now, I watch Spartacus for the nudity.
Both shows have good evisceration, which is important.
For years I thought Princess I’m a Llama, Anna Penguin and Mila Cunnilingus were the same actress. I think I have it straight now.
One has an Oscar, one gets to spend every week shooting sex scenes with sweaty mens, and the other will forever be known as the woman whose name has become a pseudonym for pussy.
Who is the winner?
I hope we get to explore Jessica’s character more this season. Every sweet, pale inch of her character.