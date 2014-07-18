‘True Blood’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Has Landed A Key Role In Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’

When you’re an actress and you’re on a long running series that coming to an end, like True Blood, it’s nice to know you won’t have to scrounge for work. It’s even better when you manage to go from a supporting role to a major character.
After Deborah Ann Woll leaves her place as baby vamp Jessica behind, she’ll be tugging on Daredevil’s heart strings as Karen Page in Marvel’s first Netflix series. From Entertainment Weekly:
With HBO’s vampire drama coming to a close this year, Woll has signed on to play Karen Page in the Netflix-distributed series.
In the Daredevil comics, Page is the longest-running love interest of Daredevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock, having been introduced in the series’ first issue. The character was briefly glimpsed in the Daredevil film, but this is the first time she’ll be actively portrayed on screen.
This helps to mark off a few possibilities for Rosario Dawson’s character on the show. It also helps to round out Daredevil’s supporting cast with a cadre of popular actors.
One could venture that you won’t see much of the above Karen Page in the series or much of the tragedy that followed the character around. That doesn’t mean she isn’t a key player in the entire Daredevil story and it doesn’t mean she couldn’t be apart of a whole betrayal aspect due to a love triangle with Dawson’s character and Matt Murdock. Who knows?
The sure thing here is that the trend of red headed topics on UPROXX continues and this choice is positive for the natives. Bring on The Defenders and let’s get this show on the road already.
Actually, I think Foggy was already cast: [www.imdb.com]
If nobody else from True Blood went on to act in anything else, I wouldn’t be bothered really. Well maybe Lafayette. I’m really happy we already know that Deborah Ann Woll will be appearing in something else soon now is what I’m trying to say. She’s a really underrated beauty on the screen and I forget her too often because she’s on such a low quality show.
Whatever man. I want Bill Moyer pitching products like STAT. That man has a knowing smirk you can set a watch to.
I’m all for this casting, as long as they don’t make her go blonde.
good point. It would be a pleasant surprise if she ended up pulling it off though.
Karen Page was around a long time before Frank Miller killed her.
Kevin Smith killed her. Frank Miller made her a junkie porn star who sold out Daredevil’s identity.
That’s right.
Both of those fucking tools can die in a fire.
@Martin We’re gonna have a comic fight one of these days because I seem to dislike the era you seem to love.
/Respectful fighting of course
//I still think that is you in your icon
Wow, wow, wow @Martin. While I’m no fan of Crazy Frank Miller, Born Again might be the best superhero comic arc ever.
I could see Rosario being used as Mary Walker
This post made me remember Ben Affleck with the Daredevil haircut. Sublime.
She should really be MJ in any future Spider-Man movies.
I could easily see Rosario Dawson playing Milla Donovan.
Typhoid Mary