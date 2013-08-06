True Blood ‘True Or False’ Episode Recap: ‘Dead Meat’

But before we get to that, I thought that “Dead Meat,” the eighth episode of this shortened season – thanks a lot for getting pregnant, Anna Paquin – was relatively boring until the final minutes set us up for what I’m hoping and expecting to be two seriously crazy final episodes. In fact, I really want to just speculate on the preview for next week’s episode, “Life Matters,” but I’ll fight the urge. This time.
True or False: Hey, someone finally remembered that Niall hasn’t been seen in like four episodes.
Yeah, so about that whole befuddlement. Before “Dead Meat” began, I actually asked myself, “Hey, why hasn’t Sookie wondered where her grandfather went?” Because, you know, he was kind of instrumental in setting her up to take on Warlow, but then he’s locked away in another dimension and Sookie doesn’t even blink. Instead, she’s just like, “Hey, I’m gonna tie Warlow up and have sex with him now, because I’m Sookie and that’s what I do.”
Anyway, I expect Niall to make a comeback in one of these last two episodes. Or at least show us where the hell Warlow sent him to. You can’t just forget Rutger Hauer like that.
True or False: Steve Newlin is still the absolute worst character in the history of shows about vampires.
Okay, back to the camp, where the tainted Tru Blood has quickly become the worst kept secret. Not only is it Steve Newlin’s fault that our favorite vampires have been locked up in the vamp camp, but now he’s selling them out to Sarah Newlin, because he’s too tired to run in the hamster wheel. I’d say that I want someone to rip his spine out, but he clearly doesn’t have one. I’m hoping that he doesn’t die by meeting the sun and is instead kept around for something truly gruesome. He really deserves it.
True or False: You just don’t pick a fight with Alcide, ladies.
On one hand, it’s nice to see Alcide kicking some ass again after spending the entire season walking around all pissed off, trying to find Sam and Emma, only to let them go. On the other hand, it’s not really fun to watch him beat the crap out of Rikki and the other women of the pack. I still have no clue what is being set up for Alcide, but I hope it’s something pretty entertaining to make up for everything else this season.
True or False: There’s no reason to go after Terry’s murderer.
I get that Arlene is really upset that Terry was killed, but there’s no point to go after the guy who killed him. He hired Justin to shoot him because he didn’t want to be miserable anymore, so Arlene should just take the $2 million and have a nice funeral, and then maybe go on a little vacation for the final two episodes.
Uhhh… True Blood is not on the ‘Fanclub Approved Television Series Watch List’.
Come on! You made that whole fucking list! Breaking Bad, Arrested Development, The Wire, WWE RAW but only when the Ultimate Warrior returns, etc…. It’s the Burnsy TV Bible!
I’ve already seen Gaptooth Paquin naked… so bored!!!
Sorry, faithful trooper, but it’s a guilty pleasure.
So is fingering middle school girls, but I don’t tell my wife about it!
…just kidding, I don’t have a wife. But I did get invited to Sadie Hawkins.
You know; if you skimmed this review while half-drunk and had never seen the show before it would seem like this show is fucking ridiculous.
Is that a challenge? I am a little tipsy JTRO… I actually didn’t even read it (vampires blah blah blah), but let me give it a looky-loo. I’ll get back to you.
Here’s what I wrote on notepad:
hot blonde, names I dont recognize (maybe Sam), guy from best handicap movie ever Blind Fury, dude with a butt cutt that every chick likes (gifs), a ginger (the not cute one), and more pages???
It might be redonk. What I know of it, Jason Stackhouse should have his own show fuck tha rest.
OK I’ve had more to drink, but you are drunk…and your post makes exactly as much sense as the criteria I posted above.
My hubbs has a bad habit of popping in & out of the room while this was on. I think he is planning on divorcing me,but thankfully it’s a short season!
“It might be redonk”
*shudders*
I half expected Sam to offer Alcide a job as the new cook. There is an open position and Alcide has no reason left to interact with the cast members. And this could lay the ground work for a spinoff where Lafayette and Alcide move to Lafayette (the city) to open a Chicken & Waffles/Private Detective agency where they serve delicious food and solve mysteries.
I’m down for that but only if Lafayette quits dressing like Miss Cleo and goes back to being a fabulous gangster.
I’d watch the hell out of that.
This is 100% going to happen.
In next season’s premier someone will start a fight in a bar and then will tell Sam “Well what are you gonna do about it?”. Cue Alcide coming out from the kitchen while LaFayette snaps his fingers and says “oh you don messed up now child”.
I have zero doubt this will happen.
Funniest episode of the season
I could have swore I watched this episode but I remember none of it. Oh well.
Did anyone else find it weird that Andy’s 2 week old fairy daughter had a topless scene?
Yeah, I totally did.
Why even if there aren’t any?
That shit was uncomfortable. Between the step-incest and the fact that she was a toddler two weeks ago… not cool.
Nah, hormones and shit and she’s getting older so its not like its really unnatural or anything.
A terribly confusing scene. My boner still doesn’t know how to feel about it.
I would have totally beaten my boner down had he been awake.
It didn’t help that she has the chest of a toddler.
I’m hoping Sarah gets turned.
I’m thinking this is the direction they’ll go. They governor had his grisly death, so she should get something far worse as she continues to escalate everything. Plus, it just makes the most sense.
That’s my greatest True blood wish!
Full disclosure: I really wouldn’t mind seeing Ana Camp get her vampire freakiness on.
Pssh, I love Steven. The fact that he’s such a whiny bitch is what makes it so great.
Agreed. Newlin on a treadmill is always welcome.
Sarah’s murder sequence was probably the funniest act of incompetent ultra-violence in the history of television. I mean, there was a point during the final face-smashing when I stopped laughing, because it was slightly disturbing, but then she finished her off with a fancy high-heeled shoe and I was back to giggling like a schoolgirl.
Really, though, either one of them could have cut that fight short by just kicking off her shoes.
the failed attempt to break the woman’s neck was what did it for me. The look of confusion on her face says it all.
I kept waiting for the Yakity Sax
I am always terrified of heels-running-scenes & SURE ‘NUFF, somebody snapped an ankle!
Can Arlene take her vacation and take Alcide, Sam, Rikki and every other worthless side plot character with her for the last few episodes so that the plot everyone kind of cares about can move forward? That $2 million should cover it.
There hasn’t been a plot all season that I could get behind.
And by get behind, I mean why isn’t the redhead naked.
I have such a huge and obvious crush on Anna Camp that my wife called me out last night watching it. Although, I don’t think she watches it for the plot.
I was laughing my ass off when Sarah was chasing the Tru Blood executive.
Just the opposite of an edge of your seat chase scene (which I know was the point) and it was just hilarious to me.
By the way, Sookie is just a little old to be in a “I hate you guys!” phase against her parents. They tried to save you from a life of slavery to a 6000 year old vampire-fairy. Be fucking grateful.
Save; as in kill. Yeah, what a whiny bitch.
BY THE WAY – good for Psychologist Finn, gettin him some Pam. Sure he’s gonna die soon, but that’s a good GET bro.
“It was oozey, but it was productive”
He’s ripe for a “That Guy” movie marathon. Identity and Constantine would be my main picks for ‘ole crazy eyes.
Sam is the perfect television representation of the ‘nice guy’ and is easily the most skeezy dude on the entire show. Ugh, I hate him so much.