True Blood ‘True Or False’ Episode Recap: ‘Don’t You Feel Me?’

But next season be damned, because we have plenty to talk about after the shocking sixth episode of the sixth season, “Don’t You Feel Me?”, which featured not one, but two character deaths. And these weren’t just a couple of nobodies getting killed off. We’re talking about an old favorite and a bigtime villain. Let’s chat about it, shall we?
True or False: Terry got a really raw deal.
I’m leading off with Terry’s death, because I feel like I was misled. I definitely didn’t dig the dark road they were sending Terry Bellefleur down last week, as he offered to pay Justin to kill him so he could finally end the pain of his past in the military. But it made sense and helped provide one of the deeper, more emotional characters in a show that has been lacking that for the most part.
So when Arlene agreed to have a vampire glam Terry into forgetting that which plagued him most – which I can’t believe didn’t happen until now – I found myself thinking that we might have a fun plot, in which Justin the sniper chases Terry around trying to kill him, and nobody but Justin knows why.
Wrong.
Terry’s just plain dead now. The bright side is that’s one less irrelevant plot line for the writers to worry about so we can focus on the war between vamps and humans in the final four episodes of this season.
True or False: Alcide’s hunt for Sam ended in the most amazingly dull way possible.
Speaking of irrelevant plot lines ending… I hope I’m wrong here, and I would love for someone to fill in the blanks for me and show me that I’m wrong, but there was seemingly no point to this story at all. All we got from Alcide’s hunt was that Emma found her way to grandma, Alcide was pissed at his dad but now they’re cool again (kind of), and Sam is never allowed back in Louisiana, unless he wants to be destroyed by Alcide’s pack.
What on Earth was the point of this? Again, please fill in the blanks for me if I’m missing something here.
I wished Bill’s killing of the governor would have included the spinal cord attached to the head like it was a Sub-Zero fatality. Maybe now Fisher Stevens will play Bobby Jindal as the new governor of Louisiana.
I was hoping that Bill would go full on crazy-pants and carry the governor’s head around with him, or have a great Yorick moment. It’s what Eric would have done.
Every single thing about the undercover Eric moments were perfect. I could watch an entire 5 season series that focuses on Viking Vampire Eric and a couple buddies sneaking around secure facilities with severed arms that they casually drop.
I still want a spinoff of Eric and Goddric hunting werewolves in Fascist Europe…
Didn’t Sam take Emma from her grandmother in the first place? Meaning that storyline was just wheels spinning for absolutely no reason.
I’m going to be that guy and say that Sam took Emma from the pack, not necessarily the grandma.
Which I’m sure is their logic, but who needs logic when you’re writing True Blood?
The pack was keeping Emma from her grandmother even though the grandmother was with the pack. She just wanted to escape with Emma. Again, it was just meaningless unless Emma comes back to be some important hero.
I think a lot of this was just to write Sam out of the rest of the season (series) by having Alcide exile him. If that’s the case, the showrunners seem to really be serious about shaving off some of the more superfluous characters. All for it.
Maybe they’re just setting up for next season (back to basics, whatever that means) that vamps and werewolves will be at each other’s necks again and Alcide will have to be the big bad against Bill and Co.
Sam is consistently the most annoying character for me, not for his boring as hell plot-lines (ok, for those too) but because the guy never uses his cool-as-fuck abilities.
Oh no, Alcide’s threatening me and he’s a scary wolf. Turn into a goddamn pair and smash his face off in one go! GAWD!
* Bear. Dammit.
I was imagining a much more terrifying death for Alcide before you corrected that.
Sam turning into a “pair” made my night. Battle Royale between two wolves and two giant, fiercem balls. Classic!
Agreed. Original comment was perfect
Now that the Sam storyline has been tied up can the werewolves just fade into the background? God damn I hate their storylines.
Can we just have Alcide walk through a few scenes butt nekkid & no story line to ruin it?
Every fucking time the story started to grab me they cut back to Emma and Sam. I just wanted to watch Jessica fuck, is that too much to ask?
The point of Alcide’s storyline was werewolf hooker eating fried chicken naked. The show has a nudity quotient, and they’ve been falling behind badly.
On which subject, the moment Sookie tied Warlificus’s arms like that, I was thinking: “Kinky bondage sex. Kinky bondage sex. Kinky bondage sex.” It’s a little worrying that I can predict the show’s twists and turns like that.
Oh, and not-a-rapist Vampire James is clearly Jessica’s new love interest. He’s gong to teach her to be okay with having massacred a bunch of helpless children, because who gives a damn about a bunch of dead fairies anyway? Warlow seems to have been forgiven for killing all the strippers.
I kinda love the fact that both Bill and Eric are going to extremes to find the camp location while Jason found it in five minutes
so it was the sniper, terry didnt kill himself?
This really bothered me. None of the characters had any idea what just happened and they all just sit outside holding him like he wasn’t JUST FUCKING SHOT! Get under cover, drag him inside, call 911? Nope, just hold him, must have been a freak bullet.