‘True Detective’ And ‘Breaking Bad’ Lead The 2014 TCA Nominations

The nominees for the 2014 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were just announced. A few thoughts:
- For the most part, they’re pretty okay, I guess. I’ve seen worse, and I expect worse (like, as a general principle), so all in all, these aren’t a travesty. True Detective, Breaking Bad, and Orange Is the New Black all got multiple nominations. A decent start.
- That said, there were a few snubs that make me want to scream a little, particularly comedies like Review, Broad City, and Key & Peele taking a backseat to The Big Bang Theory and The Mindy Project. That’s just insane. And I LIKE The Mindy Project.
- As Alan Sepinwall notes, the nominations were due before Mad Men stuck the hell out of its final episode of the half-season, which is a shame. I’ve gotta believe it could have snuck into the Outstanding Achievement in Drama category on the strength of Bert Cooper dancing alone.
- One other fun fact about that nomination due date thing: Fargo got nominated for two awards despite only being 60% of the way through its first season.
- It’s a little hilarious that South Park — a show that recently featured a song about floppy wieners — got nominated for something called the “Heritage Award.”
Full list below. Feel free to rant and rave in the comments as you see fit.
Program of the Year
Breaking Bad (AMC)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Wife (CBS)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
True Detective (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
The Americans (FX)
Breaking Bad (AMC)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
House of Cards (Netflix)
The Good Wife (CBS)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Louie (FX)
The Mindy Project (FOX)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding New Program
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Fargo (FX)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Sleepy Hollow (FOX)
True Detective (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials
American Horror Story: Coven (FX)
Broadchurch (BBC America)
Fargo (FX)
The Returned (SundanceTV)
True Detective (HBO)
Individual Achievement in Drama
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad (AMC)
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)
Matthew McConaughey, True Detective (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Louis C.K., Louie (FX)
Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project (FOX)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Cosmos (FOX)
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)
Frontline (PBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Survivor (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)
The Fosters (ABC Family)
Sesame Street (PBS)
Switched at Birth (ABC Family)
Career Achievement Award
Mark Burnett
James Burrows
Valerie Harper
Jay Leno
William Shatner
Heritage Award
Lost (ABC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
South Park (Comedy Central)
Star Trek (NBC)
Twin Peaks (ABC)
Uhhh… “Passed over?” Tatiana Maslany is right there in the middle of the acting category.
ugh. i don’t have any idea how that happened. fixed.
Not just that, but she actually even won the award last year too.
Seriously, I’m actually kinda shocked she IS nominated given the drama category is only 5 nominees for both sexes. I can probably think of 10 other people I’d nominate before her (great show and character aside) when you consider ALL of drama in the US and UK…
Isn’t that Tatiana Maslany listed there, or have I gone blind from too much masturbation?
You have not gone blind. Also, one can never masturbate too much.
That drama list is a Dinklage away from being perfect.
If we can get Dinklage to start saying Jesse Pinkman’s “Yeah Bitch!” my head will explode.
Another bullshit awards show with no mention of Justified :(
You’re damn right Waymond!
If True Detective would have just waited a year, it could have won everything, as it is, nothing can beat Breaking Bad. Those last episodes were as perfect as TV gets.
agreed. Breaking Bad achieved transcendence.
… what is a Heritage Award? Is this just an excuse to give awards to shit from years ago that turned out to be awesome upon rewatching?
I like this idea, actually.
Surprised not to see Vice in the news category. The last three or so episodes have been absolute punches to the gut of reality.
I know liking The Good Wife isn’t cool but I’m glad to see it nominated. It had an amazing season this year – probably not better than BB or GoT but still damn good. I think it often suffers from not being on cable.
Also, it appears Fox has taken NBC’s “low rated award bait comedy” mantle.
No Hannibal? This is a joke right? Yeah… it is. Its a joke. Ha ha. You got me. Ok… now where’s Hannibal. What? There is no Hannibal? Hmmm… I find this rude.