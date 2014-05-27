‘True Detective’ And ‘Breaking Bad’ Lead The 2014 TCA Nominations

The nominees for the 2014 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were just announced. A few thoughts:

For the most part, they’re pretty okay, I guess. I’ve seen worse, and I expect worse (like, as a general principle), so all in all, these aren’t a travesty. True Detective, Breaking Bad, and Orange Is the New Black all got multiple nominations. A decent start.

That said, there were a few snubs that make me want to scream a little, particularly comedies like Review, Broad City, and Key & Peele taking a backseat to The Big Bang Theory and The Mindy Project. That’s just insane. And I LIKE The Mindy Project.

As Alan Sepinwall notes, the nominations were due before Mad Men stuck the hell out of its final episode of the half-season, which is a shame. I’ve gotta believe it could have snuck into the Outstanding Achievement in Drama category on the strength of Bert Cooper dancing alone.

One other fun fact about that nomination due date thing: Fargo got nominated for two awards despite only being 60% of the way through its first season.

It’s a little hilarious that South Park — a show that recently featured a song about floppy wieners — got nominated for something called the “Heritage Award.”

Full list below. Feel free to rant and rave in the comments as you see fit.

Program of the Year

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

True Detective (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Americans (FX)

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

House of Cards (Netflix)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Louie (FX)

The Mindy Project (FOX)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding New Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Fargo (FX)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Sleepy Hollow (FOX)

True Detective (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials

American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Broadchurch (BBC America)

Fargo (FX)

The Returned (SundanceTV)

True Detective (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad (AMC)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Louis C.K., Louie (FX)

Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project (FOX)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Cosmos (FOX)

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

Frontline (PBS)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)

The Fosters (ABC Family)

Sesame Street (PBS)

Switched at Birth (ABC Family)

Career Achievement Award

Mark Burnett

James Burrows

Valerie Harper

Jay Leno

William Shatner

Heritage Award

Lost (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Star Trek (NBC)

Twin Peaks (ABC)