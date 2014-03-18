This Slick Mashup Does Justice To Both 'True Detective' And Batman

We’ve been enjoying True Detective mashups for awhile, whether it’s mashing the smash HBO hit with Star Wars, Magic Mike, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, King of the Hill, Tango & Cash, Law & Order, and even classic pick-up lines. That’s a lot of mashups to check out. Good thing time is a flat circle so we can watch them over and over again. But first, let’s watch the newest mashup over and over again. It’s worth it.

Josh Newman has remade the opening titles of True Detective with Batman, including music by The Handsome Family and a nice tip of the cowl to Bill Finger. It’s “The World’s Greatest True Detective”, of course.

If FOX decided to do something like this for their Gotham TV show, we wouldn’t be disappointed. And let’s be honest, some of the things Rust Cohle says would sound perfectly in character for a Gotham supervillain. Good thing we have a Batman to keep other bad men from the door.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Reddit