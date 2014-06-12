‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto ‘Can’t Imagine’ Making More Than Three Seasons

Nic Pizzolatto held a press conference at the Banff World Media Festival this week to discuss all things True Detective. Thanks to this, we learned a few important things, one of which we should have already known. The first thing we learned was that True Detective has an expiration date, and in all likelihood that expiration date is coming sooner than fans and the bean counters at HBO might like.

“Every season, I’m essentially creating a brand new TV show,” he said. “It can’t have any growing pains like a regular first season. If it works it has to work right out of the box. That’s incredibly exhausting. I mean, the job is exhausting to begin with, but it’s doubly exhausting and I’m writing every episode. I can’t imagine I would do this more than three years. I mean, I’d like to have a regular TV show. We’ll have some fixed sets, regular actors and I could bring in people to help and I don’t have to be there every second. It’d be great.”

Or, to put it in language the Internet can understand, #TrueDetectiveSeason4…

And speaking of hashtags and dreamcasting, that brings us to the second thing we learned, which is that everyone is full of sh*t always.

“Literally, not a single rumour about casting that has been printed anywhere has any truth to it whatsoever,” Pizzolatto said at a press conference at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. “I mean that literally. I’ve seen entertainment reporters say ‘My sources say . . .’ There are no sources. There’s me and two other guys and they don’t even know what I’m doing.” To be clear. No one has been cast? “No!,” Pizzolatto says with a laugh. “I’ve talked to one person about it, possibly, and that has been it. We haven’t cast anybody. I have a secret list and that’s it.

You may read that and be disappointed that those Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain rumors appear to be baseless speculation. I choose to read that as Pizzolatto saying he still hasn’t ruled out casting the three remaining members of Boyz II Men as loose cannon detectives seeking justice at any cost. THE DREAM IS ALIVE.

Source: Vulture