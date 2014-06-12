‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto ‘Can’t Imagine’ Making More Than Three Seasons

Nic Pizzolatto held a press conference at the Banff World Media Festival this week to discuss all things True Detective. Thanks to this, we learned a few important things, one of which we should have already known. The first thing we learned was that True Detective has an expiration date, and in all likelihood that expiration date is coming sooner than fans and the bean counters at HBO might like.
“Every season, I’m essentially creating a brand new TV show,” he said. “It can’t have any growing pains like a regular first season. If it works it has to work right out of the box. That’s incredibly exhausting. I mean, the job is exhausting to begin with, but it’s doubly exhausting and I’m writing every episode. I can’t imagine I would do this more than three years. I mean, I’d like to have a regular TV show. We’ll have some fixed sets, regular actors and I could bring in people to help and I don’t have to be there every second. It’d be great.”
Or, to put it in language the Internet can understand, #TrueDetectiveSeason4…
And speaking of hashtags and dreamcasting, that brings us to the second thing we learned, which is that everyone is full of sh*t always.
“Literally, not a single rumour about casting that has been printed anywhere has any truth to it whatsoever,” Pizzolatto said at a press conference at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. “I mean that literally. I’ve seen entertainment reporters say ‘My sources say . . .’ There are no sources. There’s me and two other guys and they don’t even know what I’m doing.”
To be clear. No one has been cast?
“No!,” Pizzolatto says with a laugh. “I’ve talked to one person about it, possibly, and that has been it. We haven’t cast anybody. I have a secret list and that’s it.
You may read that and be disappointed that those Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain rumors appear to be baseless speculation. I choose to read that as Pizzolatto saying he still hasn’t ruled out casting the three remaining members of Boyz II Men as loose cannon detectives seeking justice at any cost. THE DREAM IS ALIVE.
Hopefully TV will provide another obscure incestuous rape reference for me to change my handle to by then. I’m looking at you, Dora the Explorer.
I think we can all agree that Swiper’s family life is sketchy at best.
‘My sources say . . .’ There are no sources. There’s me and two other guys and they don’t even know what I’m doing.”
That’s the best quote I’ll read all day.
I came in here all in a huff ready to angrily type “why the fuck would you start an anthology series if you only want to do 3 of them!?”
…but yeah his answer makes a lot of sense.
Eh get this dude a waaaambulance. Learning to delegate is a key part of running any operation but this dude seems to get off on being a one-man show. Can’t have it both ways Pizzalotta.
Did you actually read the article? He wants to quit doing this show sooner than later so he can have a regular TV show so he CAN delegate.
Yeah, he’s being kind of a prima donna about it, but he’s in fucking show business.
Enlightened was a great series and that lasted two seasons. White had plans for a third, but those never materialized. Nothing wrong with going out strong.
When he’s done with true detective he and Noah Hawley can collaborate on a buddy cop movie.
I’m not as hyped for season two as everybody else is. Season one was good, but almost entirely on the strength of the performances given by Mcconaughey and Harrelson, and pretty much not at all because of the story being told. If the lead actors don’t absolutely kill it with the material again, season two is going to be bland as hell.
Also because of the cinematography, and this season won’t have Cary Fukunaga behind the camera. Throw in the fact that they’re going to make the leads women just to please the critics, rather than because they were the best people for the roles, and you’ve got a recipe for a crap show. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I want it to be about white dudes and strictly white dudes, but I get the feeling they’re going to force the casting of women, just so Pizzolato can point and say he’s not a misogynist. I’d love to see a great actress or two on the show, but who are they honestly going to convince to do it?
Translation: “How deep are your pockets, HBO?”