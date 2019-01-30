HBO

While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here's his write-up of the most recent episode), here — as we have in the past with Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Better Call Saul, and Mayans M.C. — we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed; references to other shows, movies or books; and theories on particular suspects.

A New Theory on the Case

This detail will come into play later in this piece, but remember the woman West was hitting on outside the church? Her name is Lori, and she is played by Jodi Balfour. She appears in two more episodes of True Detective, so we will see her again. In fact, I feel prety confident that it’s a photo of her on West’s desk in 1990, which could mean that this case not only helped him land a promotion but helped him find a wife.

— Near the end of the episode, Hays is having visions again, this time of Vietnamese soldiers. Note, however, that there’s a white guy in a suit among them. I’m not sure who that is, but if these are visions of the past haunting Hays in 2019, it might be the person wrongfully convicted in 1980, and that could be anyone. Maybe even Freddy Burns, hair slicked back for trial.