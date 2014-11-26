Gruesome California Crime Stories That May Play A Part In ‘True Detective’ Season 2

While we know who the cast is now, we certainly don’t know the case/cases Mr. Pizzolatto will base the season on. As a man that does much research before his work, it’s safe to say that he’s been studying several cases of solved and unsolved murders along the highways of California. We’re going to do the same in hopes of touching upon some material that may prove prominent in season two. But before we embark on a mission of murder-sleuthing, let these facts sink in:
During the past four decades, at least 459 people may have died at the hands of highway serial killers, FBI statistics show. Investigators do not know how many people may be responsible for the killings but at least one such case — of murder, attempted murder or unidentified human remains — has been reported in 48 states, along roads as far north as Alaska and as far south as Key West. They believe the killers find their victims and dispose of the bodies along highways, sometimes near quiet roadside rest areas or at bustling truck stops.
Currently, Texas has the most unsolved serial murders with a total of 38. Second to them? California, with 37. Follow me as we venture down the highways of west coast death…
The Barstow Head
Status: Unsolved
On Feb. 10, 2010, a man walking around Barstow, California, picking up trash found a schoolbag with something wrapped in trash bags inside. The contents: the head of a white or Hispanic girl. To this day, police have no leads on the identity of the girl (see police rendering above) or the killer who tossed the decapitated head. From USA Today:
The teenage girl likely had been killed days earlier, Barstow police say. Her head lay a few hundred yards from a truck stop just off Interstate 15, not far from I-40. To authorities, the proximity to the truck stop and the interstates suggests that the slaying might have been the work of a distinctive type of criminal: a serial killer operating along the nation’s highways.
William George Bonin
Number of victims: 21-36 young males
Accomplices: Vernon Butts, Gregory Matthews Miley, William Pugh, James Munro
Status: Bonin — Executed, Butts — Death by suicide, Miley — 25 to life, eligible for parole in 2014, Munro — 15 to life with parole denied.
Bonin’s modus operandi was to pick up young boys, anywhere from the ages of 12-19, and drive them to secluded areas along the California Interstates. All of his victims were murdered between 1979-1980. His favorite method was bludgeoning followed by strangulation, usually with the victims own shirt, although — in several instances — he didn’t mind using ice picks or other sharp instruments. Before his execution, he was able to make a statement to a local radio station, “They feel that my death will bring closure. But that’s not the case. They’re going to find out.”
Patrick Wayne Kearney
Number of victims: 40+
Status: Incarcerated — 21 life sentences
PWK first started killing in 1968, but it would take some time before he truly refined his skills as a murderer. In 1974, Kearney began killing on a regular basis, sweeping young men from gay bars and killing them while still driving, usually with a gunshot to the temple. After finding a place to lay their corpses, Kearny would sexually assault the victims before dismembering and scattering the remains in the canyons. His necrophiliac killing spree lasted until 1979, when he turned himself in and confessed to the murders at the urging of family members. He is still in prison.
The guy in the side by side picture in the header looks like Ryan Reynolds with a mustache and poofy hair.
If you read a little more into him, you’ll find that it was his good looks that allowed him to lure in his victims.
As if I wasn’t already filled with enough anticipation for season 2.
Thanks! I, too, cannot wait for the second season and I hope it maintains that entranced, mystical quality to the vistas and landscapes like in the first season.
The landscape of Northern California can lend itself to otherworldliness. I’m curious how the new director(s) interpret it, considering how Pizzollato wrote Louisiana as a central character in the first season.
On the downside, probably not the best article to read when I’m about to get on the highway to visit my parents…
If you’re into the highway murder scenario, check out the movie Suspect Zero.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see some stuff about the Devil’s Gate Reservoir disappearances thrown in there for good measure. For background: [motherboard.vice.com]
[www.weirdus.com]
Was the first season based on a real crime case?
Yes. Loosely based on area crimes.
There was a possible “satanic ritual abuse” circle that existed in Ponchatoula, Louisiana in 2005. The devil worship was never verified but the child abuse did occur.
Another case that Pizzolatto claims he never heard of prior to the show is the Jeff Davis 8, a series of unsolved murders also in Louisiana that highly suggests that the law enforcement was somehow involved in.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Genitals stuffed inside the anus you say? I might have some problem eating Turkey tomorrow.
A turd-dicken?
“Butts – Death By Suicide” sounds like a David Simon parody show.
Some white people can’t help but see all black men as gangbangers, hoodlums, thugs, welfare recipients, and the like.
Likewise, do some non-whites view us white men as crazy serial killers, necrophiliacs, or school shooters?
I guess when I heard it was going to be about California transportation conspiracies, I thought it was moving in a “Chinatown”-kind of direction. Less murder-related, more government/private sector conspiracies that might result in a few dead bodies, but they would not be the focus. I guess I’d be disappointed if they go down the grim-gothic killer route again.
Well the first season did have a bit of that feeling to it as well with the Tuttle’s I believer their name was. I personally wouldn’t mind another grim gothic killer as long as it is well done.
My hypothesis is that because it takes place roughly in the 70’s, it will revolve around Vince Vaughn’s relationship as a businessman tied up with the Cartel in SoCal. Yeah of course I could completely off base but that’s my feeling. Either way, it will be incredibly hard to top season 1 now that Mr. Alright Alright Alright has an Oscar and Woody has been deserving of one since way back. Anxious and excited for 2015.
The human race should be exterminated, if only to assuage the souls of the victims described above…