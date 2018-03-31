HBO

True Detective season 2 may have been more loved as a meme crackling with casting possibilities than as a finished project, but the critical sophomore slump didn’t hurt the premium cable crime drama’s ability to get a third season in its sights. Another go-around was greenlit in 2017 and features a number of promising names onboard like Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the lead and Green Room filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier directing a trio of episodes. According to a Friday report from Variety, season 3 will be undergoing a bit of a directorial shakeup. It’s up to you to decide if it’s anything to really get worked up over.

Variety reports that Saulnier is exiting the series after directing two of his three agreed upon episodes. The official word is that the departure is due to scheduling conflicts and the time-intensive nature of making True Detective. Daniel Sackheim, a director/producer with a résumé that includes The Americans, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, has been tapped to come aboard.

“Director and executive producer Jeremy Saulnier has completed the first two episodes of ‘True Detective’ Season 3 and will be departing the production due to scheduling issues,” read a statement on the matter from HBO. “Daniel Sackheim has come on board as a director and executive producer for the series alongside series creator and director Nic Pizzolatto.”

Pizzolatto has written every episode of True Detective, so his presence isn’t any sort of surprise. Season 3 of the series, not due out until 2019, will be under healthy viewer scrutiny as fans try to sort out if season one’s sole director Cary Fukunaga was the driving force behind the show’s critical acclaim or if the drama should be judged in anthology-specific installments. We’ll have a better idea when True Detective returns to Home Box Office.

(Via Variety)