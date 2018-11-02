Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a subpar second season (that’s putting it kindly), True Detective hopes to return to its “Matthew McConaughey’s existential ramblings while slicing up beer can men” heights with the new season of the HBO anthology series. The latest trailer, which you can watch above, looks promising, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff investigating a crime in the Ozarks.

It’s a VERY True Detective-y trailer, with moody lighting, moody music, and moody acting. The season takes place over three time periods, with detectives Wayne Hays (Ali) and Roland West (Dorff) exploring what happened to two missing kids. The cast also includes Mamie Gummer, Carmen Ejogo, and Scoot McNairy (Gordo from Halt and Catch Fire!). The season was directed by creator Nic Pizzolatto (who also wrote every episode, minus one episode co-written with David Milch), Daniel Sackheim, and Green Room‘s Jeremy Saulnier.

“The mystery of the deep woods. The fog over the mountains. The rivers. The water. The sense of scale when you get out to some of this nature. Also, what the buildings say about the lives behind them,” Pizzolato said about the new season and its unique Ozark Mountains setting. “So I feel like people will see it as an extension of character, something that embodies characters’ emotional journeys while influencing those journeys.”

True Detective season three premieres on January 13, 2019.