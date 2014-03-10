Here Are Your GIFs From That Heart-Stopping Sequence In The ‘True Detective’ Season Finale

I’ve still got some adrenaline from that last bit from the True Detective season finale, so I won’t bother with a play by play. Just take a look and enjoy.
Take it home, Rust.
Some more GIFs are on the next page. Check out Danger’s pre-finale thoughts to discuss now, and Cajun Boy’s recap will be here tomorrow.
If there are Emmy’s for set design and production this episode needs to win for the next like 20 years.
Can’t agree more. Everything was just so detailed and grimy and fleshed-out and amazing. Was blown away by something I basically never notice when watching TV.
Agreed
For that entire “chase” sequence I sat here saying to myself “That is a butt-load of work”. Simply amazing detail.
That whole area they fought in… hauntingly beautiful.
The mummies were frigging terrifying
It’s like the Blair Witch and Leatherface opened a home decorating business.
I had to watch it again to notice the mummies. I thought at first that they were fetishes but when Rust smelled the one that was hanging up it was obvious they were the missing children.
Everything about that place was phenomenal. Even the house. When Marty walked in to that room to find the older sister, you could smell the stench.
I got itchy just watching that house search.
Christ I wanted to shower after those scenes. Mostly because I was masturb…
Oh. Oh dear.
I loved the last line. Loved it! Damn tips show is so good. Now where are our “tell me about grampa?” Gifs?
*this
I will give you a million dollars not to post Gifs about “tell me about grampa?”
/I do not have a million dollars.
Maybe I’m seeing what I want to see, but I thought the last line was a lovely parallel to the Cosmos premier.
Well, obviously the writer of a critically acclaimed HBO show about murderous cults isn’t going to shoehorn in a reference to a family-friendly network documentary series about space.
Geddy, my TD crewe went over to “Cosmos” (after the adrenaline and tears subsided) too, and it seemed a perfect fit.
That may just have been the most horrifying sex scene I’ve ever seen in my life.
What can even be said? Okay, we all love Rust. But what % of our Rust love does Marty get? I think 90% for me. I loved Marty’s journey. I will not be sad dammit!!!
I could not agree more, he really did shine this whole episode.
His family visiting him in the hospital hit me right in the feels
Marty gets all the love in this episode. He killed it.
Marty made the episode for me, axe to the chest, touching his wifes wedding bands re-intact, sipping his jug in satisfaction, and even the spray on grey hair…i could only hope i have a frienemy that good to bring me a pack of smokes and bust me out of the hospital.
Once’s Marty’s “family man” facade crumbled, he became as intriguing as Rust. He did a whole lot of the heavy lifting in this one.
Marty handing Rust the Tiffany box…I was dying inside.
@Venicejuggalo that wasn’t her wedding rings reintact- she is remarried to another guy. So it was actually a symbol of what Marty lost I think.
The self-satisfied smirk he had while sipping his juice was awesome. Just like he had nowhere in the world he wanted to be other than in Rust’s hospital room sippin’ on juice.
Odds that it was gin n’ juice?
It was probably morphine and juice.
It was vaginal juice. Of the crazy variety.
He was drinking red Kool-Aid and I accept no other answer!
Holy shit. Great ending. Sad that it’s over. Bring on Westeros!
Game of Thrones has never done anything as amazing as this.
@De Niro just wait until this season of GoT is over, it is going to be incredible
@ Chris Partlow
that’s what they said at the start of last season lol
So True Detective is pretty much a lock for any emmys this year.
But for Drama or Mini-Series?
Miniseries is where I think HBO is putting it.
how about both?
Miniseries would be less competition, plus it wouldn’t be competing with HBO’s other shows.
Golden Globes will be interesting too.
I would imagine they’d put it in as a mini-series so they wouldn’t have to compete with Breaking Bad.
ONE OF THE TENSEST, BEST EPISODES OF ALL TIME!!!!!
Tensest half hour ever.
Ok, I guess I can’t embed images, but this moment was spectacular: [imgur.com]
here
here we go
I want the “scented meat” gif.
I love his misnomers. “Pyscho’s fear” was pretty good, too.
“Make flowers on me” made me want to vomit on my floor. In other words, it was pretty much perfect.
Marty sipping out of the hospital jug was a subtle but fabulous scene. Carefree Marty is back; and what a wise ass he is.
We’re all saying he was drinking Kool-Aid, right?
Delightful: [imgur.com]
Hoping it was something from a drive-through daiquiri hut…
I like to imagine it started as juice but Marty got hold of Rust’s miracle flask (it’s never empty!) and spiced it up a bit.
We stock the same exact carafes at my hospital.
I was so emotional at the end I missed the last few lines of dialogue. Grateful to see that last line here, thanks Chet Manly!
Someone make flowers on me!
/vomits
Still shaking after that maze scene, need to watch Bobs Burgers on DVR from earlier tonight to come down.
Soooo, no one else is bothered that the hammer didn’t drop at least a little bit on ANYONE else involved in these ritualistic killers except Maintenance Man Errol?
Speece, the Jerry Sandusky cop, was for sure dirty. I wanted to see him sans head.
As Rust said in the hospital, “you can’t catch them all.” He and Marty did their part, taking out the Ledoux brothers and Errol. It’s up to someone else to take down the rest. The fact that they also broke the case open to the public probably helped as well.
My bad: I think Marty said it, not Rust.
I was bothered by it. But then I realized that maybe they will continue the story in the second season with different people.
Also everyone kept telling rust to take off his mask. The woman said it and scarmouth said it.
…where did you read they were “continuing the story” next season? It’s new cast, new story, new everything.
well the evidence was still mailed pointing a lot of fingers at people, including the cop.
Just because they didn’t report it in the news, doesn’t mean it’s not being investigated.
Yes, that left me a little flat, but I watched the replay at 11, (I skipped Girls and looking), and on further consideration the series ended where it needed to. it would have been nice to see Tuttle and Speece get theirs but it wasn’t necessary. It’s sort of implied that they will eventually get taken down with all of those news outlets getting manila envelopes full of child-sex, human sacrifice and official corruption evidence. No way that ever goes away.
Rust lamenting his continued existence makes me wonder if he knows that death isn’t the end, but it’s pretty fucking inconvenient not to be dead.
This is carcosa, death is not the end.
So how much did the old maid know about carcosa? Did she actually know what Lenny was up to?
Wow…at first I was like that can’t be it. But after a minute of it sinking in I loved the ending. I am confused on one thing. ..Is Errol like the caterer…He finds the meals, serves it up then cleans up? He can’t be the big fish bc he seemed dim witted. I wish there was a family tree posted on HBO.
There were three different Childress’ mentioned throughout the series (the sheriff, the guard at the prison where the guy slit his wrists, and a third I cannot remember right now), and The Sheriff is supposed to be the bastard son of Sam Tuttle, Billy Lee’s father. That’s the most I picked up from that.
Errol wasn’t really dim-witted, though. He could do a James Mason impersonation and quote a lot of obscured Lovecraftian horror stories. I think that his dim-witted persona was just …
dum dum dum …
a MASK.
@McKennl – much as Nic Pizzolatto seems to want to downplay his inspiration from the original “The King in Yellow,” the idea of the mask kept coming up in the finale. The killer and his sister respectively told Cohle and Hart to take of their masks once they were found out to be behind the murders.
From the short story “The Mask” in The King in Yellow:
The short story “The Mask” is introduced by an excerpt from Act I, Scene 2d:
Camilla: You, sir, should unmask.
Stranger: Indeed?
Cassilda: Indeed, it’s time. We have all laid aside disguise but you.
Stranger: I wear no mask.
Camilla: (Terrified, aside to Cassilda.) No mask? No mask!
Again, it could be me diving too deep into the connections between the book and the show, but it seems that Errol and his sister were “unmasked” once Hart and Cohle showed up. They then asked Hart and Cohle to unmask. By then, though, Cohle and (especially) Hart seemed to have dropped any sort of pretense about their lives. The series led to their unmasking that culminated at their arrival at Errol’s house.
I have another, simpler theory, too: TD is just an amazing show.
MASKE IS THE YELLOW KING? WHAT THE FUCK?
@Kubo Honestly, if we take that excerpt as inspiration, isn’t that saying that we’re expecting a mask but there really isn’t any?
Rust and Marty go to Carcosa, and that experience makes them take off their masks–for Marty, he drops the macho “I’m fine” line, and is willing to show his vulnerability to his family and be a true friend to Rust, and for Rust, he can finally let go of the Nihilistic cynicism that’s held him together for all of these years and embrace love and self-forgiveness at last. By the last moments of the show, the masks are off. While some have felt the last scenes made Rust appear Christ-like (and I see that), for me they were even more like him being newly born–he doesn’t even want the objects up in his room, and walks away, barefoot, in just his hospital gown, supported by Marty. Beautiful, hard-earned, vulnerable and brave and sweet and yet still bad ass. I thought it was terrific.
@JaynieJayne , bravo! That’s great stuff!
Where do you guys fall on Geraci’s involvement? I figured he wasn’t directly involved, but this left more questions than answers.
He was just a patsy.
Once Hoople Head Steve, always Hoople Head Steve…
He was happy enough to stop asking questions and keep moving up the ladder. His career took off because of what he was willing not to do. Cohle, and to some extent Hart, ended their career because of what they were willing to keep doing.
Wow. I can’t even express what I’m feeling. This was great.
Also I’m not sure I’ll be able to ramp down from the adrenaline high.
The glaring Jesus metaphor didn’t even bother me. The stab to the side, rising again in a few days, Marty/Simon helping him carry the cross/burden of life. Very well done and that’s usually a metaphor that’s sh*tfully done.
He always did contemplate the moment in the garden, of allowing one’s own crucifixion….
Jesus also had a mean head butt–as the verse in the great ledger book has it, “Ye shall know my wrath when I shall knock once, twice, thrice, and then once again upon the noggin of he who would be the King in Yellow.” It’s in the gnostic gospels, I believe…
Plus you know that as soon as they left the hospital they turned water into wine somewhere.
They should clean sweep the Emmy’s! MM should receive Best Actor & Harrelson should get Best Supporting. I thought it was so cool that it seemed Old Marty became Cohle like in 2012. What a fine piece of work. Bravo Fukunaga!
Oh yeah, I told y’all neither Rust or Marty would die.
Not too shabby. Did anyone’s insane theories about the show end up correct, I lost count of all of them.
Yup. I called the Walter White/Rust Cohle double suicide pact.
My alien invasion/purgatory theory was 100% spot on.
I had all of my money on Keyser Soze’s ghost. Or wait, was that House of Cards….
chibbs is with the irish
Marty’s reaction to his family visiting killed me. It isn’t said enough because of the over abundance of praise for McConaughey (and rightfully so), but Woody was excellent in this show as well.
I think that final line shows that Rust finally has a glimmer of optimism after feeling his daughter’s love and the continued presence of it. This is the first time we see real emotion out of him other than anger. Fuck, maybe he takes up painting after all this.
This show proves that you can sit back and enjoy the ride without dissecting every frame for clues for a twist that will never come. Just great writing, beautiful cinematography, amazing production, and a master class in acting. I’m sad it’s over and these characters are done, but at the same time I’d be pissed if they tried milking them for another season. Their story was told and it’s over.
PS. Did anyone honestly EVER think Matthew McConaughey would become this good of an actor? It’s mind blowing how different he was in this show compared to anything he’s ever done. Like, now I’m waiting for Patrick Dempsey to amaze us in season 2 or something.
PPS. What was that song at the very end credits of the finale?
I know, it’s goofy but I want to go back in time and ask myself what I see in McConaughey’s future and then blow my own mind by telling myself that he will be famous for more than naked bongo playing and shitty rom-coms.
“maybe he takes up painting after all this”
I’m hoping he gets a dog.
I’ve never been a huge MM guy, other than his performance in A Time To Kill inspiring me to go to law school, but I am absolutely amazed by him now.
That said, I now think WH may have even been better. MM had a ton of stuff to work with, as far as his character’s quirks. WH played the more regular guy, the average joe who does his job and thinks with his dick. By the end of the finale, though, I was completely moved by his journey.
@IrishCream … “The Angry River” by The Hat featuring Father John Misty and S.I. Istwa
@IrishCream [www.youtube.com]
@El Cunado – Excellent find! So fitting for this show.
I kinda posted this above but Woody should get a bit more love. Once they left the police station, Marty’s character development was amazing. Kudos to the whole cast really.
that was quite the find El Cunado.
T Bone Burnett does it again. Been on this man’s music since his work on Crazy Heart. And everytime I look now his name is attached…Civil Wars, Taylor Swift’s best song from the Hunger Games, Inside Llewyn Davis. The man is music gold,
I never thought MM would be anyone that I would go to see at the movies. I just thought he was a vapid, handsome face with a southern drawl. But, after all of the publicity from this show, his Oscar, his family life (his dad died during intercourse with his mother?), he seems very grounded and likable. Plus, I liked his shout out to God in his Oscar speech. To do that in front of all of the Hollywood effete, it took balls in my opinion. Right on right on right on is all I can say.
@IrishCream @phisherman ….thanks, but credit goes to this show turning me into such a 13 year old fanboy (girl?), I actually follow the show on Facebook. As a father in his late 30s, I should be ashamed of that….but I love this show so fucking much!
True Detective changed the face of television because it would have never worked as a film. The creators decided to tell clear a story from beginning to end, on television. An outlet not used to clear endings. Thus “True Detective” served the story and not the medium in which it was delivered.
This was a film, way too long to be a film. A TV show, way too short to go on further than a season. The character arcs, which is two detectives righting the wrongs on the biggest case of their lives, didn’t need to be dragged on any further. But it was too rich a story to fit into a regular two hour thriller film, there was a lot more to tell.
“True Detective” will live on as one of the greatest one season’s of any show in history, because they decided to leave it as one. I Don’t know if they will be able to top it next season but I cannot wait to find out.
Amen
My thoughts exactly.
I felt like watching the show was like reading a really good book. For a few years now I’ve been thinking this is how Science fiction television should be done, with the shorter seasons and not needing the story to last over 100 eps to get the syndication money. Of course I know this wasn’t Sci-Fi but good to see that this form of story telling for television will work and it’s been a success for HBO.
We really do need more mini-series. They can play out so well and end so much better than 6 seasons of drama that just….fade to black.
@arm123 It’s not always that great, but that’s one of my favorite things about American Horror Story. They come in with a clear story and motif, tell what they want to tell, and get the f out.
Maybe it’s time for everyone to slow their roll a little. There’s been a lot of good tv in the last 10 years, and I’m not sure where this season even ranks among tv shows featuring antlers.
For one thing, most of the character development was presented in the context of a whodunnit. That’s what led to all the fucking internet theories about whatever twists and turns that the show might make. The show bails on this premise the last few episodes, but everyone is ready to excuse a half-hearted ending because Hart and Cohle were awesome. Why is everyone so willing to hit the reset button following an anti-climactic ending? It’s called True Detective. The unsolved murders led to two cops abandoning their careers just so they could solve the case, and then whoopty doo, it’s just Cajun Buffalo Bill.
An example of a pulp / noir movie that delivered is LA Confidential. A tv show with some good characters that flubbed the ending? Season 1 of the Killing.
And the Brits showcased the effectiveness of a limited season / series run years ago, with shows like Luther, Sherlock, or even the Office. You guys are all drunk on your own mccaughnesauce if you think this idea is groundbreaking.
My only complaint is that they killed that pretty German Shepherd. The one thing I hate in shows is when they kill the dog and/or wolf so naturally my favorite shows have doomed canines.
One thing I really loved was that for ONCE, not only was the whole “and we have it all ready to be mailed everywhere” gambit wasn’t BS; they actually showed all the packages taped up and addressed and everything! and the packages actually got mailed!!
I was also very pleased that Rusty’s “and I have a sniper” Walter White-esque gambit wasn’t BS either. So many juicy little characters around the edges of this show.
Did the bar owner/sniper utter a single line in any of his scenes?
I’m with you @McKennl. The sniper part especially was awesome.
The bar owner, (Lumaine), never said a word. I started laughing when he sort of sighed after doing that shot.
Who killed the dog anyway? Was it Childress trying to keep the dog from chasing him or did the dog spring some kind of trap?
@Horatio Cornblower Pretty sure that dog got a hatchet to the head from Ol’ Lawnmower McSisterblast
Holy shit…. Ol’ Lawnmower McSisterblast just became my team name in 5 fantasy football leagues.
That name is almost as awesome as the show.
True story: throwing a hatchet like that and making the pointy-end stick is fucking hard. We got drunk in Tahoe once and took turns throwing it. Really hard.
i think he had practice…
Did any of you have a bullett in your shoulder at that time? maybe that makes a difference.
I watched the season finale recovering from food poisoning. Made it even more trippy.
Whenever you guys do a rewatch, be sure to eat some Chinese food that doesn’t agree with you the night before.
Withdrawals are going to suck. I’m already seeing dead babies crawling across the ceiling. I NEED ANOTHER SEASON! DON’T HOLD OUT ON ME, MAN!!
Whole ep made me curl in a ball.
My face hurt after the show because I winced for 45 minutes straight.
” I shouldn’t be here” and Marty’s family scene made my heavy. Both lost what they most cared about forever ,man. This show as a whole touched my soul
Agreed. That final sequence left me wrecked.
That was intense. This show proves once again that nothing is scarier than reality. There’s a 100% chance there’s a son of bitch out there that’s this sick.
Rust and Marty turn out to be a great duo and I can say is good luck to the season 2 cast. You have a high standard to live up to.
I do not think that I breathed through that whole fight just an initial gasp and a muttered..”no no no”
Good ending to a good show, cant say i was on the edge of my seat or that my heart stopped though, But all and all they ending it without having to take those over the top scenes that could of easily killed it.
ONE COMMENT THOUGH: Was the scene where Rust has the sniper take shots at the cop and says “Do i seem like a doer or a sayer” (paraphrasing), a shot at Breaking Bad and Walters fake snipers?
doubt it. threatening and/or actually having snipers around is a common trope. even justified did it.
also, most people outside of the WG comments section aren’t obsessed with Breaking Bad.
it just seemed like such a blatant shot considering how self-aware they have been to being compared to BB.
@venicejuggalo Can they even be self-aware in a show? It’s not like they shoot an episode per week and then air it. The entire series was no doubt shot before Breaking Bad’s finale even aired, if I had to guess. In any case, it was definitely shot before any comparisons were made by anyone between the two shows.
I meant the writers room not the characters lol, and they could of easily got their hands on the script for the final season during their filming like so many people did….idk its nice to dream, and it made me laugh so thats enough for me.
That was phenomenal. Only blemish for the entire season for me was that last bit about the light vs the dark was remarkably close to the dialogue in a scene from Top 10, an old Alan Moore comic [imgur.com]
Good catch. Not a blemish for me, though.
Dang did you pull that off the top of your mind because that was a fast turn around rate.
I recognized it as Alan Moore, then it was just a matter of searching through a long box to find the actual issue
could be intentional.
Well good find Sr. it seems to be intentional.
Wow, nice catch.
Hell of a show, hell of a series.
Incredible. That was the most exhausting hour of television I’ve ever seen.
I want more, but it couldn’t possibly be any better than this. I’ll be watching these eight hours again and again for the rest of my life.
Concur. I will watch these 8 all the damn time.
Cohle’s brief but perfectly timed hallucination was a nice bookend.
Also, I laughed an inappropriate amount at the line “What’s scented meat?”
1. I cannot get the thought, uttered in a vaguely cajun, deep bass, of “You in Carcosa now” out of my head.
2. I guess this is only a nitpick, but I sure as shit would not have gone into that dark labyrinth of mummies, stick fetishes, and toddler clothes, without backup or at the very least a flashlight. I know it was Cohle’s journey and essentially a part of the story, but I don’t think most detectives, police, etc., wouldn’t go into that hell hole absent there being exigent circumstances.
Sorry Cuneform….I thought I was making my own comment…grrrrr.
@DarthBile …. That’s the point, though. This was Rust’s life’s work, and he didn’t trust anyone else (other than Marty). His ‘high opinion of himself’ contributed, as did his wish to die. But ultimately, he was obsessed. He could no more stop himself from chasing the Lawnmower man than the Lawnmower man could stop himself from killing.
Fantastic.
Welp, I ‘spose its time to go back and marathon.
all. lawns. mowed.
Tagline for season 2: There Will Be Lawns.
Okay, I know that most fans of the show are tired of hunting for the little hints scattered throughout. To an extent, I am as well. But I have a question for some of the more detail-oriented Uproxxers….
Did anyone see anything in the stars at the end of the episode? The shot seemed to linger on the stars for an inordinate amount of time, and I found myself looking for patterns in them. Anyone notice anything–or was that just the standard end-of-the-season long shot for effect?
Yup that’s definitely Lena Dunham’s labia.
@DNP Priapism: Not quite big enough.
Pretty sure it was Orion. Being a hunter, there’s probably some symbolism there. Or not.
What was the tattoo on Rust’s chest? It was partially visible right before they did that shot to the sky…and it almost looked like a constellation as well.
Oh god…someone made flowers on Lena Dunham?
“Darkness, yeaaah.”
This finale was so good it entirely validated the entire journey. The shot of them in the boss chamber lit by the flare light is iconic. I’ll miss the communal dissection of each weeks episode. I’d like to think next season will be just as good.
My hope for season 2 is that it will follow Gilbough and Papania as they investigate the Childress and Tuttle family.
I thought it was kind of disappointing how the yellow king turned out to just be some hill-billy…
But that said it was a fantastic and beautiful episode, tense shocking and touching.
No way he’s the yellow king. He’s just the one who lives at Carcosa. In all likelihood, the Senator Tuttle is the yellow King. Or even old Sam Tuttle.
Don’t hate me, but I just have to come out and say it: I don’t think Errol did it.
“Just a job to do” by Genesis would have been a great way to go out
The most epic headbutts in cinema history.
DUDE, thanks for transcribing that final scene. I couldn’t understand wtf he was saying.
Man this show was something special. I haven’t felt this good watching a dark cop drama since Luther. I’m gonna miss Marty and Rust but I’ll trust that season 2 will also be awesome. (Since they are sticking with the same producers and director. This is HBO not AMC where they start off strong then screw over the show runners)
may have been said already, but the house and the way they acted brought me right back to the X-Files episode of “Home”
The Bebop mashup, nice touch
The only (ONLY) thing that stuck in my craw was, how did the cops know where Rust and Marty were? Their cells had no reception. Honestly, when they both got seriously wounded my first thought was “Oh God no, they’re going to die alone in Carcosa.” I’m sure I missed something, just not sure what I missed.