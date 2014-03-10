Here Are Your GIFs From That Heart-Stopping Sequence In The ‘True Detective’ Season Finale

03.09.14 4 years ago 175 Comments
I’ve still got some adrenaline from that last bit from the True Detective season finale, so I won’t bother with a play by play. Just take a look and enjoy.

yellow-throne

cosmos

rust-1

rust-2

mart

rust-3

Take it home, Rust.

winner

Some more GIFs are on the next page. Check out Danger’s pre-finale thoughts to discuss now, and Cajun Boy’s recap will be here tomorrow.

