Here’s A ‘True Detective’ Theory That You Might Have Overlooked

True Detective is pretty popular around these parts and there’s good reason for it: The show is fantastic. And while I don’t condone calling a show “the greatest” or even ranking shows based on some standard that’s set by the media gods, the high quality of Nic Pizzolatto and Cary Fukunaga’s series is not in question.
But what I do question is the rash of theories that have been flooding the Internet over the past two weeks. Talk of the Yellow King, Carcosa and the depth of the murder investigation represent the controlling dialogue on the series, but I think it all could be missing the biggest “theory” of all. Could True Detective possibly be hiding nothing in its meticulously crafted story?
I point to Pizzolatto’s vision for the series as my main sticking point for why I think that True Detective is a lot more to the point than we are giving it credit. From The LA Times:
“To achieve a personal vision that deeply investigates character, it makes sense to choose as a delivery vehicle a genre where an investigation is already underway…You can probably tell I don’t give a … about serial killers, and I certainly don’t care to engage in some sort of creative cultural competition for who can invent the most disgusting kind of serial killer,” he said. “This is just a vehicle. You could have engaged the same obsessions in a doughnut shop. But the show probably wouldn’t have sold.”
It should be noted that I would watch Hart and Cohle philosophizing in a doughnut shop for an entire series. Give me a web series immediately!
But what I really take from this quote is that while the mystery and theories are fun, the point of the series reaches towards another level. Knowing who The Yellow King is at the end of the series isn’t as important as knowing these characters and how they exist in the world that Pizzolatto has created.
The book is open and the pages are flipping by while everyone is looking for text written in the margins. It isn’t wrong to do so, but it could be seen as misguided.
From the beginning, it’s been about the relationship of Rust and Marty. Their motivations and philosophy. Being able to decode their being is what the story allows us to do, but it is also breeds the illusion that plot is all that matters. It can get you pretty far, sure, but I don’t know if the focus is fully warranted.
And while the references to Carcosa and The King In Yellow are interesting, I don’t feel that any real answers lie within the pages of that story in connection with True Detective. I credit Pizzolatto’s academic background and noted attention to detail with a desire to connect the different works together. It provides a mythology to explore for literary exploits, but it reveals more about the characters than any concrete details in the story.
The madness those who read The King In Yellow experience provides a nice parallel to the experiences of Rust Cohle and Marty Hart during their investigation into the murder of Dora Lange. It has pushed them in all different directions, be it past lives they thought they had left behind in Texas or out from behind a curtain of deceit in their personal lives and within their families.
If the identity of The Yellow King means anything, it means that there is still more to find out about these characters and their relationship. It’s Pizzolatto in that interrogation scene with Rust Cohle, telling him that his investigation isn’t over yet. It’s a creator tempting his creation with something he knows he can’t resist, much like those who read the cursed words of the play.
Of course I say this with the stern belief that Rust Cohle is not the murderer and not The Yellow King. Anyone who theorizes knows they can be wrong and will be wrong a good percentage of the time. If you believe Cohle is the “monster” at the end of this story, I’m not out to disprove you or sway you.
But I think to say that the tag line, “the darkness becomes you” is about the descent of a man into being a murderer is misguided, especially in relation to Cohle.
A man becoming obsessed and surrounded by his obsession is far more reasonable. And I think it shows that True Detective has had nothing to hide from the beginning. From The Daily Beast:
Let’s start with Matthew McConaughey. As Rust Cohle, McConaughey gives what I consider the best performance of his career.
Matthew just got it—the dialogue especially, as baroque as it is. He was like, “No, no, this is the way this man talks.” And the 2012 Cohle talks differently than the 1995 Cohle. Matthew has this incredibly complicated chart of where Rust Cohle is emotionally and physically at every beat of those 17 years.
A written chart?
A map of his mental and emotional state. That’s why you notice that Cohle’s delivery in 2012 and 1995 is different. And that’s significant. If we’d had a lesser actor than Matthew playing Cohle, I would have had to rewrite the role. Not every actor can handle dialogue of this verbal complexity, and even fewer actors can understand the ideas and intentions hiding behind those verbal complexities.
But if you have thoroughbreds, let ‘em run. You don’t try to make your dialogue more common. You gauge exactly how great their skill is and you try to use that skill. To me, it would have been misuse of actors like Matthew and Woody to do something safer—to not give these guys steak to chew all the time.
In the end I feel this is a series more about the perfection of execution and character as opposed to the mystery behind the actual case. I feel we could be focusing on the appetizer as opposed to the main course, which is fine and makes for a lot of interesting thought. But at the same time, I think it takes bits away from the real genius at work.
I certainly didn’t write this to undermine any ideas or fun being had. At the very base level, I’m just a fan of the show and I’m looking to have my point of view established on a grander stage.
I love theories and fan speculation for the most part, having done quite a bit myself in the past with shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. But I’ve always tried to keep it to the side in an effort to focus on the greatness in front of me.
I also feel that covering all avenues is important, especially in regards to criticism. So I say treat this like any of the other theories you read out there. It is really no different. Feel free to agree or disagree because that’s where this found its origins and most importantly, continue to enjoy the show how you want to enjoy it.
The bottom line, above all else, is that True Detective has established itself as one of the best shows on television at the moment. That’s no theory, it’s pure fact.
Look, I think the show is kickass, but do we seriously need this many articles about it? It’s getting a bit ridiculous, I feel like we are going to end up spoiling the show for ourselves.
Please dont hit me.
I’m gonna hit you so hard…just as soon as I get done with these five articles for tomorrow.
Considering true detective is the hot thing right now, and the site depends on clicks and readers, not surprised they are churning out 2 articles a day about TD.
I like that the show is drawing this much attention. It’s one of the best shows on tv and if the season ends well (in regards to quality) it could be one of the best tv seasons of all time. Finally (same as what happened with Breaking Bad) a show deserving of this much attention is getting it.
Seriously tho, 5 articles on the front page alone right now, 3 of them taking up the large picture headlines.
I wish we could go back to the old days of free content Community articles.
What’s with all these “theories” the season isn’t even over yet, relax and enjoy!
well, usually you don’t talk about “theories” after the show is over because they’ve already been disproven.
Right on, I just think people need to wait this out and then discuss their interpretations if anything is left open or whatever. I’ve never seen so much speculation about a fairly simple (though insanely awesome!) story.
The story is the story, just sit back and let it wash over you.
Really good advice. But just can’t do it. Gotta figure it out. Gotta have my weekly fix. Addiction feels good but is an ugly thing.
It should be noted that I would watch Hart and Cohle philosophizing in a doughnut shop for an entire series.
“You think time is a jelly-filled donut. Naw, man. Time is a flat bear claw.”
That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Everyone knows the flattest doughnut is the fritter.
I’d love to see Cohle trying to make his little tin people out of doughnuts. Picture him sitting in Voodoo Doughnuts or something similar, rolling up pieces of doughnuts into heads and trying to cram them onto a Maple Bacon Bar.
If that doesn’t make you laugh, and want to eat doughnuts, then we can’t be friends.
“When we look at time, we see a long john. Linear.”
Great write-up. All True Detective ALL DAY!
That was a p good read right there.
I like how MC Conaughey is being Cranstonized suddenly. Has he always been this good and just made shitty Rom-Coms, or did he just get better over time?
True det.
He’s always been good. Does no one remember A Time to Kill or Dazed and Confused?
How about he’s always had that potential lurking underneath and now, as he decided to change the course of his career, we’re finally seeing that beautiful talent instead of just his beautiful body (which really… I don’t mind).
I’ve been a fan of everything but the rom coms (mid 2000s and over). EdTV was very good as a rom com and he did a good job in it as well as Woody. I think he’s become a more serious actor as he’s gotten older but I don’t think it’s as big a jump as people are making it. A Time to Kill is testament to that.
Yeah, A Time To Kill was the tits.
I wasn’t expecting much out of Dallas Buyers Club but holy smokes, he was amazing in it. I know it’s strange to now consider the guy who was in EdTV one of the premier actors of right now, but I’ll be damned if he isn’t.
Spot on. The strength of this show is not the mystery. It’s the characters.
And dialogue/writing.
Let’s guess every possible outcome of this show & then SOMEONE will be DEAD FUCKING ON!!
In no way is this show overanalyzed on the internet.
Just take this Guide to Reggie LeDoux’s Tattoos, for example: [www.uproxx.com]
So the theory about the show is that the mystery doesnt matter? Thats not a theory. Something has to propel Rust to become the character he is in 2012 and no fucking donut shop show is gonna do that.
Just because the characters are the best part – and they are – MM deserves an American Medal of Freedom for his performance, let alone an Emmy, doesnt mean the plot cant also kick ass.
I trust that Pizzolatto has created what might be a masterpiece. In characters and in story. Dont have to short change one to deliver on the other.
And, oh yeah, Rust is gonna have to sacrifice himself in someway, see his speech about why he has a crucifix in his room for the tell.
So, if the answers aren’t as important as the characters or the journey, then everyone is okay with the ending to LOST, right?
I’ve come to terms with it.
You’re comparing eight episodes of tightly crafted television to six seasons of twists and turns and unknown conclusions though. Not to mention the presence of an ensemble AND the burden of network interference.
And I’m still happy I watched Lost.
Oh, I’m right there with you, Jesus. My sarcasm didn’t translate, I guess. I was satisfied with LOST. I still encourage people to watch it.
Oh it translated just fine, I was just talking. It’s a good point to bring up and a nice one for comparisons sake.
LOST. God damn thing broke my heart (and not because “awww, look at Jack and the dog”. Im still not over the chicken-fucking that was the finale. TD better not end that way *shakes fist at sky*
Because by the end Lost wasn’t exactly offering compelling storytelling or character development; everything was on rails to the finale, which people hoped would have the redeeming quality of tying all the nonsense they had watched together. At that point, no amount of, “it’s about the characters, stupid,” was going to save it.
No. Listen, I love this show. The acting, from both McConaughey and Harrelson, and a number of supporting players, has been incredible. Harrelson knocked it out of the park in the opening tonight. And I will always give the show credit for that. That said I AM THE VIEWER AND YOU WILL GODDAMN WELL PANDER TO ME!!!!! I need resolution as to who the Yellow King is. I want some fucking answers, I want Cohle and Hart to crack some skulls in 2002 and I would prefer, but do not demand, that one or both of them remain standing at the end to bang smoking hot former hookers in the ass, (and maybe get a break on their T-mobile bill if that’s not too much to ask), or carve an entire village of happy beer can people while on the front porch of a retirement home. I don’t think that’s to much to ask.
But even if they lose, and the Satanic forces of Rev. Tuttle, (or whoever), prevail, I just ask for some goddamn resolution to the main questions and stories that have been developed over the last 7 episodes of some of the best TV I’ve seen.
And so help me god if this devolves into some fucking “it was the monster within us all” ending I will hunt down everyone responsible for this show, kill them and arrange their corpses in bizarre poses, with or without animal parts, in various places around Louisiana and perhaps Mississippi if I get lost.
/note to FBI: I am far too lazy to do that last part, but I will use my fat fingers to bitch about it endlessly on the interwebs.
Lawnmowers. That is all.
You need to start pushing the right fucking mowers.
Was it a push mower or a riding mower? What does Pierce Brosnan have to do with True Detective? Is Matt Frewer the Yellow King? Who is doing the trimming?
Who’s trimming the hedges is also an important and, as yet, unaddressed question. But also, who’s doing the edging? And, really, is someone spreading fertilizer and / or weedkiller? Plus, finally, who’s on sprinkler duty?
Why did rust need to borrow a lawn,owner he lives in an apartment it doesn’t make sense what does it mean GAHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
It was all a sign that the lawnmower man of the school is the Yellow King… either that or he’s working for the Irish.
So, to actually throw a theory out there, I’ll give you the two theories I have bouncing around in my head.
1. Rust has been undercover the entire time. Let’s say the department he worked for in Texas loaned him out to a department that had information about a group of politicians/law enforcement that are involved in sex trafficking. A lot of time has been given to discussing Cohle’s background in undercover work. At one point he says that when someone needs an undercover narco, he’s always on loan and there’s no expiration date. So he shows up and Dora Lange is his way in to getting himself dug into the case. He pushed to keep the task force away, he basically only keeps Marty in his circle, and he does most of his investigating on his own. I even think Ginger is an undercover officer, too. He just happens to be deep undercover in the biker gang. Cohle makes sure he gets Ginger out of the mess with the robbery, even though it seems he did it to get the info he needed, it would also be a way to get him alone so they could regroup. We don’t see Rust and Marty interrogate him, he is very complacent with sitting next to Rust while he’s trying to get Reggie’s location, and we never actually see what Rust did with Ginger. If there really isn’t any big twist or mystery like Nic says, a straight up conclusion to the series with Cohle being able to bring down the people behind the sex trafficking/drug running/whatever and revealing that he’s not as crazy as he seems, but just great at becoming whatever persona he needs to become would be a straightforward way to do it.
2. The conclusion of the series will see the people behind the Yellow King (I believe if a Yellow King is revealed, it will be a group of dirty politicians/law enforcement agents) kill Marty’s daughter (the slut queen), but frame Rust for it in a scenario that Marty walks in on. Marty believes Rust is the killer, kills him, and either goes to prison or gets recognized as a hero while the corrupt group continues to do their thing. I feel like Cohle talking about evil never truly being defeated or whatever is setting up a bad ending for the “good guys”. Marty loses his daughter and has to kill a person who he has seemed to grow somewhat of a fondness for, Cohle dies because he’s an easy person to buy as the killer, and he can’t expose the corrupt group now because he’s dead. Evil isn’t defeated and a show that lives in an gloomy, doom-filled atmosphere doesn’t end on “happily ever after” note.
1) yeah, he’s still undercover
2) I think this might be mostly correct. Though I think Rust will make the bust and sovle the case – at a great cost to himself. He’s been in the garden contemplating his own crucifixion for years. He might even manipulate Marty into being his Judas.
or the show is just about lawnmowing another mans lawn and how thats bad, m-kay.
Well after tonight’s episode #1 is clearly something something something else.
As to #2 I think that something, something something other than the first something I mentioned earlier.
I am hoping the show doesn’t go all plot-twisty and convoluted. It’s true detectives. For me it’s how the job completely obliterates every thing around these men. Rust is a burnout and Cohle keeps soldiering on. And luckily, there is 20-odd years between the interviews and the initial case to explore their lives falling apart.
You know Rust and Cohle are the same person right?
lollllll
I’d quit tv for like maybe a full few weeks if that was the ending
I agree completely with this post. I don’t care who the Yellow King is. I didn’t care about the numbers in lost. I don’t care who cartman’s dad is. I appreciate the art as is and will wait for it to tell it’s story and will then judge it. People can’t wait a damn week to find out what happens anymore.
the killer is the guy on the ride on mower…just sayin’
^ this motherfucker knows whats up
I want to disagree with you but I’m no longer sure I can.
Isn’t it a ‘Riding’ mower?
Ride on sweet mower.
In league with the waxer at the salon. RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIP!
I can’t handle that there are only three episodes left. I can’t remember a show that created this much viewer homework and theorycraft since LOST and even then not in such potent doses
I’ve been saying the same thing since the start. This show seems above the cliche’ of revealing that Rust or Marty OR MARTY’S WIFE ZOMG is the killer. It’s fun to have theories, but I think everyone watching would be really disappointed if that’s the direction they went.
Besides, we all know the killer is the lawnmower man and the Yellow King is Marty’s daughter.
alright alright alright
That’s the thing about killers man. I get older, they stay the same age.
“That’s the thing about dead girls man. I get older, they stay the same age.”
There’s not room in my brain for anything else as long as this show is still going on.
I think the Yellow King is Cohle’s Father-in-Law. Cohle’s daughter was drawing inappropriately sexual images when she was six or seven years old, as if she had been molested — and her overly sexualization as a teenager corresponds to someone who was molested when she was younger. Later, in the present, Cohle has that great monologue about evil being right in front of him and he not being able to see it, and he not being able to protect those he loves most. Then there’s the symbolism — there’s a lingering shot of Cohle’s fly tying bench in the first episode with a yellow fly in the vise (it would have been perfect had the fly been a Yellow King nymph but it isn’t), then the next episode the girls are fishing at their grandfather’s place. Rust asks Cohle if he fly fishes, and there are mounted fish all over the walls of his house. Did Cohle fly fish to appease his father-in-law? I think so. Hell, his father-in-law even not so subtly tried to pump Cohle for information about the investigation …
So I can envision that this new investigation leads directly to Cohle’s own family — and at the cost of his daughter at the hands of his terrible father-in-law.
Will Graham also tied flies, but the real question is who is mowing the lawn.
Fuck. I meant to write Marty for Cohle in that screed. Maybe I shouldn’t drink in the day.
Bring back Matt
So True Detective is just Clerks set in a murder mystery
I think it is Tuttle. He is high enough up to try to discredit Rust.
The Yellow King, Carcosa and the horror of some child killing cult is just another prop for the real story. True, is a terrific, intelligent, engaging…like a car crash that we don’t ant to see but just can’t look away.
From the beginning I thought the real story is who or what Chole is? But I was wrong, now I see it is all about wh or what Chole is becoming.
BTW…there is nothing wrong with all these theories. It shows just how engaged we can get and that adds to the whole experience.
I love all the theories, but I’m not buying into any of them. I’m really just loving the show as it’s going. It’s hitting all the right notes, and I can’t say enough about how they’ve kept the tone of the show so consistently strong that I can’t help buy wait for the next part. As good as Breaking Bad or Sopranos or many other of the greats have been, the different directors/writers/cinematographers always mean changes in mood and style, and it doesn’t always keep me locked in since there’s something new to get used to all of a sudden. With TD, I’m immersed from the start, just like I was from the first episode.
That said, I have a feeling that Rust and Marty are about to wade into much deeper water than they realize. And there are much older forces in the sea that they are about to wake up. And it’s going to be awesome.
ok. i have been visiting (and enjoying) warming glow since it’s launch back when filmdrunk was still a wee young site so i feel i’ve earned the right to ask, WHY AREN’T ALL THE POSTS ABOUT TRUE DETECTIVE?AAAAGGGGHHHHYELLOWKINGCOHLEHARTLEDEUXPEWPEWPEWMICHELLESBOOB
INCARCOSAITHINKTUTTLEISTHEKINGBUTITSNOTREALLYTHEPOINT…
That’s what it sounds like inside my brain nowadays.
Surely you realize this article reads like a big middle finger to Dustin. I’m not complaining.
Our serial killer is one of the children molested by a rogue minister in the Tuttle ministry. Because his cousin was running for gov. the whole thing was hushed up and thrown under the rug. Years later because of the bizarre items found at the scene of the crime the Tuttles recognized the same particulars connected with the molestations perpetrated during the Tuttle school ministry days. The case is interfered with from higher up to keep it under wraps. They don’t want the Tuttle name sullied with the molestations from the past. They don’t want the true murderer exposed either because it would in turn expose the Tuttles for having covered up sexual crimes against children. Children who went untreated without counseling or guidance and produced a serial killer
This is the most overrated series of all time after Breaking Bad(no series is more overrated than BB). While i really liked the pilot the other episodes just became pointless and pretentious. True Detective tries so hard to be an artistic series but fails miserably…they quote the eternal recurrence and everybody feels smart…even if they absolutely don’t threat the matter or the theme whatsoever. Not to mention the fact that the characters are uninteresting and already seen, which makes the series not a “characters-driven show” but an “actors-driven show” which is why they casted two “movie stars”. The nude scene of Alexandra Daddario was done just to put it in the trailer and trick people into watching months/weeks before the pilot aired. Same thing with the six-minutes sequence shot/long take…technically speaking nothing exceptional(maybe it is for today’s TV standards) but completely meaningless and done at the end of a super boring episode. Right now is probably the most decent thing on TV but it’s just crap compared to the old HBO masterworks.
Such as?
Entourage.
Yellow cake.
YELLOW CAKE!!!!!!
I’m just tired of all the dumb lawnmower jokes. The episode was 4 weeks ago, and the joke wasn’t that funny to begin with.
which ones offend you the most, the ones about the guy who mows the lawn, or the guy who has sex with other peoples wives (or daughters)? dude, just wait til that lawnmower guy shows up again. it will be fucking bedlam.
Why don’t I see anyone talking about Commander Speece? He enters the room directly after Cole and Hart tell the boss about the murder in Ep1. Then later in the episode he walks in with Tuttle. THEN he is on stage when they have the press conference about the murders and the look he gives Cole at that point is strange indeed. You may also now know him as the guy who told Cole “You don’t get to tell us what kind of conversation it was” right before they strip his badge. He is absolutely involved. Has anyone seen him anywhere else throughout the season?
RIGHT?? This guy has been the absolute creepiest, and seems to express a constant disdain for the investigation, ESPECIALLY with Cohle. There’s just something not quite right.
As a big fan of True Detective (and with the understanding that you all share my love of the show), may, at the risk of being presumptious, offer a clue to the identity of the Yellow King? Marty Hart shares his last name with what Webster defines as “head, what is on the head, horn.” and “male of the European red deer, esp. after the fifth year, when the crown antlers are formed.” Just saying…
Perhaps this has been brought up, perhaps not, but I felt it was worth noting.