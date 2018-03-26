FX

The series premiere of Trust opens with a big huge tracking shot that starts in the sky, splashes into a swimming pool during a fun sun-soaked party, and pulls out of the pool to zero-in on the mansion’s garage, wherein a drug-riddled billionaire heir to an oil fortune commits suicide by jamming a barbecue fork into his guts. This tells us two things about the new FX series. Maybe three. Let’s go with three.

There will be rich people behaving badly

Danny Boyle, who is executive producing the series and directing a few episodes (including this one), is a pretty good director

Some really wild stuff is about to go down

But let’s pause briefly for facts: Trust tells the story of the Getty kidnapping, which was also told in All the Money in the World. (You can Google the specifics, if you want to be spoiled by history.) This version stars Donald Sutherland as the family’s frugal sex-crazed billionaire scion. Donald Sutherland is really pretty great in the premiere, from his arsenal of smirks and devious glances to the way phrases like “feckless progeny” slither out of the corners of his mouth. We like him. I mean, the character is not great. The elder Getty was a frugal and exacting miser who put a payphone in his house and complained about a small price increase of his newspaper and, according to this version of events, which are loosely based on history in the way a father’s sweater fits loosely on his toddler, has his butler put his underpants on him every morning.

The feckless progeny is the big deal here, though, and it’s where we begin and what launches us into our story. The suicide-by-fork victim from the opening is the favored son and presumed heir to the family business, and his absence creates a vacuum. Attempting to fill that vacuum is one of the elder Getty sons, whom I’ve been calling Medium Getty (it gets a little confusing with three characters named John Paul Getty, the last of whom we’ll introduce shortly). He’s basically been tossed on the scrap heap by his father after slipping into drug problems and is trying to present himself as cleaned up. Complicating this is the presence of Young Getty, John Paul III, who shows up to his uncle’s funeral looking like a hippie and promptly intrigues his grandfather with his knowledge of art and history and such.

He also owes thousands of dollars to some shady Italians, which he claims is money from woman problems but is actually debt from illicit-type ventures. His plans to get the money from his grandfather are foiled, though, first when the underpants butler catches him trying to steal an expensive work of art (we really like this butler), and then later when his father reveals that he’s been posing in sexy magazines and talking about drug-fueled sex parties, which ends Elder Getty’s plan to have him leap a generation to take over the business after a lengthy internship on an oil rig. This is a heck of a way for your plans to get foiled.

The tl;dr version of all of this is as follows: The Young Getty goes back to Rome and gets kidnapped and we are off and running.