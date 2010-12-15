Truth in Advertising: Fox Touts Friday Death Slot for ‘Fringe’

Accompanying the news that Fox would be moving “American Idol” to Thursday nights in January is a bad twist for genre fans: “Fringe” will be getting bumped to Friday nights, the customary deathbed for network sci-fi series (also known as “Whedon Time”).
In a nice bit of honest advertising, Fox acknowledges the crappy time slot in this new promo. I enjoy that kind of candor. I don’t know if it will help “Fringe” survive, but I hope it does. I keep hearing from sci-fi fans that the show has really grown into itself this season. I’ll have to take their word on it, since I don’t have the man-boobs and lack of social skills required to enjoy science fiction on TV.
[Vulture]
I remember growing up in the 80’s when some of the most popular shows were on Friday and Saturday night: Dallas, Dukes of Hazard, Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Miami Vice. I blame the internet.
Clever of them to acknowledge they’ve heard the criticism. Funny thing is, X-Files started out in that slot and I think that’s why they keep trying to plug Sci-Fi into the spot.
ABC used to have that TGIF programming when I was young. I remember they used to have good programming on fridays…Step by Step, Family Matters…oh..oh wait…
My non-viewing streak is still going strong into this new time slot of death.
Maybe the Fringe dorks will show up complaining that that old fuck should be nominated for another award that he wouldn’t win anyway!!!
I don’t like sci-fi but do like Fringe. This show is apparently one of the most DVR’ed (sp?) shows on telly which means that it will likely die.
Shame.
If this move actually does kill Fringe, Fox is dead to me. DEAD.
Also, I hate American Idol more than ever now.
This stinks. Fringe is a fun show. And other than Sophia Vergara, it has the loveliest actress on tv-Anna Torv. I can’t put Olivia Wilde in there because she’s hardly ever on House anymore.