Truth in Advertising: Fox Touts Friday Death Slot for ‘Fringe’

Accompanying the news that Fox would be moving “American Idol” to Thursday nights in January is a bad twist for genre fans: “Fringe” will be getting bumped to Friday nights, the customary deathbed for network sci-fi series (also known as “Whedon Time”).

In a nice bit of honest advertising, Fox acknowledges the crappy time slot in this new promo. I enjoy that kind of candor. I don’t know if it will help “Fringe” survive, but I hope it does. I keep hearing from sci-fi fans that the show has really grown into itself this season. I’ll have to take their word on it, since I don’t have the man-boobs and lack of social skills required to enjoy science fiction on TV.

