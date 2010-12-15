Truth in Advertising: Fox Touts Friday Death Slot for ‘Fringe’

12.15.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

Accompanying the news that Fox would be moving “American Idol” to Thursday nights in January is a bad twist for genre fans: “Fringe” will be getting bumped to Friday nights, the customary deathbed for network sci-fi series (also known as “Whedon Time”).

In a nice bit of honest advertising, Fox acknowledges the crappy time slot in this new promo. I enjoy that kind of candor. I don’t know if it will help “Fringe” survive, but I hope it does. I keep hearing from sci-fi fans that the show has really grown into itself this season. I’ll have to take their word on it, since I don’t have the man-boobs and lack of social skills required to enjoy science fiction on TV.

[Vulture]

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLFoxFringeLANCE REDDICK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP