Tucker Carlson Defends Driver In Tracy Morgan Crash, Doesn’t Think Sleep-Driving Is Reckless

Attorney David Schwartz visited Fox News Sunday morning to speculate on the legal aspects of the crash that left Tracy Morgan critically injured and possibly needing a leg amputation, in addition to his killing his close friend James McNair and injuring several others.
As we know by now the 35-year-old driver, Kevin Roper, was charged on one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto, which — according to Schwartz — could land him 5-10 years in jail if convicted for reckless driving due to falling asleep behind the wheel. Tucker Carlson, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to understand what the big freaking deal is. I mean, it’s sleeping! Everybody sleeps! How can you go to jail for that?
“I’m not trying to take anything away from the tragedy of this,” Carlson replied. “But 10 years in jail for falling asleep? It strikes me as very different from taking drugs, drinking. Has that ever happened? Has anybody ever actually gone to jail for falling asleep?”
“For falling asleep and causing a death?” Schwartz asked. “Absolutely.”
“But, I mean sometimes people — and I’m not defending anyone here,” Carlson continued. “I’m really struck by the idea that someone who falls asleep — which is something that everybody does every day, not necessarily considered an act of recklessness — does it unintentionally, nods off is a criminal.”
Jesus Tucker, are you new here? Yes, if you knowingly drive a motor vehicle — much less a 40 ton killing machine — while severely lacking sleep to the point that your driving is impaired, you are committing reckless behavior. This looks to be the case as prosecutors are now stating that Roper had not slept in over 24 hours prior to the crash. So yeah, if you’re driving a big rig without sleeping in over 24 hours? That’s just a little bit reckless.
Meanwhile, a now-private Twitter account allegedly belonging to Roper displayed the following messaging:
Trying to win more than lose! Driving trucks for a living it’s my road move or get hit! #Walmart
Despite everything we know right now, the crux in this case will likely come down to whether or not Roper was pressured by Walmart to operate a tractor trailer in a state in which he was lacking sleep. Either way Roper will probably see at least some jail time, but if Walmart was to blame then they’ll certainly be facing criminal liability as well. All we know for 100% sure at this point is that Tucker Carlson is a clueless dick for brains.
So by his reasoning, if someone were to trip and fatally stab him, they shouldn’t go to jail because people trip all the time? Good to know.
tucker is a cunt. it is known.
*nods* It is known.
I guess he doesn’t realise that the DOT rules for mandating breaks as a truck operator are there exactly for this reason. Oh, and to lower drug abuse (meth – to stay awake and drive longer) in our war on drugs.
Thanks Obama!
No, no — regulations are always inherently evil.
If we just let tractor trailers roam the highways without any pesky laws slowing them down, the free market will intervene and make sure everything balanced out in the end. Sure, we’ll have a whole lot of people killed along the way, but then consumers will make rational decisions to patronize companies that don’t employ drivers from “Maximum Overdrive” and bad actors like Wal-Mart will lose business and realize they need to reform.
Something something Ayn Rand something something.
Carlson has spent his career bitching about “needless government regulation” and now he’s chiming in on this case, insisting that there needs to be no criminal penalties for someone who violated one of the most important regulations of the trucking industry.
“After an unsuccessful lawsuit failed to reverse the new rules, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 21 to 9 in favor of an amendment offered by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to strip funding to enforce the new rules. Collins said the new rules have had “unintended consequences that are not in the best interest of carriers, shippers and the public.”
So yeah, actually, Big Business is all for making sure truckers drive a billion hours straight, consequences be damned. This isn’t a case of politicizing a tragedy; this is a case where the effects of deregulation are front and center and 100% opposite what’s best for Americans. But, then, I suppose job creators need their extra millions.
well, in all fairness, you are dumb if you disagree with Otto on this.
Yeah, it was just a conservative pundit on conservative Fox News advocating the conservative position on regulations. How dare you liberals politicize this!!!
I don’t know, I might be with Tuck, here. If someone were to take a shit on Tucker Carlson’s face every day for the rest of his life, I don’t know, I’d have a hard time calling that criminal.
So is Kevin Roper a keynote speaker at the next Republican convention yet?
Well Tucker does his job while running on autopilot, so he figured how hard can be it to drive a truck?
Looks like Tucker kept that bowtie for so long because it contained his fucking soul
He has a point. Ten years is an excessive sentence for something not premeditated. If not for the celebrity aspect, most likely it’s a 2-3 year sentence.
Thompson Reuters has a feature called judgment of the week. Many of them have been about reckless truckers of late. They’re “of the week” because their victims have been awarded by juries sums of well over ten million dollars.
States go after reckless truckers and they go HAM (Hard As A Motherfucker) for political reasons, commercial reasons, and because they’re actually pretty easy to prosecute when some asshole who hasn’t slept in two frays runs over a family.
Ten years? I’ve seen truckers charged with depraved mind for this shit — First-Degree Murder.
This piece of shit caused a six-vehicle chain reaction crash that killed at least one and maimed four others.
He then kept going and didn’t turn himself in for over a day.
If I were Gov. Christie, who was a hard a fuck US Attorney, I’d be leaning on the local prosecutor to do exactly that. Punish this fucker and anyone else involved, like a couple of Wal-Mart dicks, and punish them HARD.
Every time I think Tucker Carlson has reached the pinnacle of douche-nozzle-ness, he always manages to top himself. Really, he’s an inspiration to fuckheads everywhere.
This is what happens when they ban all the good trucker speed from gas stations. LEGALIZE IT (METH)
“which is something that everybody does every day”
I drink and take drugs every day. Should my familiarity with them mean I’m allowed to drive while under their influence?
And whatever you call it, no, it’s not always good. Conservatives act like pure, unfettered capitalism was handed down in the Sermon on the Mount and any effort to regulate it is evil itself. The reason capitalism thrives in this country is that it has the government and its system of rules and regulations to make it work.
You want to see unadulterated free-market capitalism, go to Somalia. It’s a libertarian dream.
Look all I’m saying is that if truckers aren’t allowed to drive for 37 hours straight fueled by nothing but Starbucks High-Test Diesel Coffee and cocaine then my ‘Murican flag at Wal-Mart is going to cost a good .37 more and I am not going to stand for that.
By golly let the truckers truck!
Free enterprise and capitalism are ALWAYS good.
The alternative…know-it-all cunts with no responsibility for their actions are always BAD.
All political bullshit aside, The DOT rating system called the CSA rates Wal-Mart private fleet drivers as one of the safest fleets in the country. In particular the “driver fatigue” portion is where WM scores it’s highest safety rating.
WM pays their drivers one of the best starting wages in the country (over 60k a year) and to even qualify for a job driving with them takes a near perfect driving record.
There is no way WM drivers can “fudge” their books because every little detail of the truck is tracked by a 3rd party via satellite.
WM never let’s their drivers operate more than the maximum hour allowed, which is no more than 11 hours a day, no more than 70 hours in a 8 day period. The reason for this is if you start getting bad CSA scores.. your company will start getting more mandatory inspections and random DOT/trooper stops… etc.. If a WM driver even gets close to max hours. They are warned, and if they happen to go over even a little bit the lose out on safety bonus money.
In the last 24 months you can count on your own fingers how many people have been involved in fatality accidents involving WM trucks (CSA doesn’t list fault or if WM driver is a fatality) and the number is kind of staggering when you see how miles were driven in the last 2 years.
667,425,997 miles.
I’ll leave you children to your petty bickering.
BTW.. Tucker Carlson is a dick bag.
The mileage I listed above was wrong, it’s for a single year.
All apologies.
He’s a professional asshole, AKA a pundit, who gets paid handsomely to say stupid shit that rile up stupid people — conservatives who agree with the whole Damn Big Government and liberals who think it’s worth their time arguing about it when the stakes of the argument are originally set by, as I mentioned, professional assholes (pundits).
