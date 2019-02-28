Idris Elba Is A DJ-Turned-Nanny In Netflix’s ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.28.19

As far as loglines go, they don’t get much better than “Idris Elba as a struggling DJ.” I’m in! But in case you’re not already sold, here’s more: Turn Up Charlie is an upcoming eight-episode Netflix series starring Elba, from The Wire, Hobbs and Shaw, and your most handsome dreams, as a failing DJ and eternal bachelor, who “is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby.”

It shouldn’t be hard for Elba to play a DJ: that’s how the reigning Sexiest Man Alive started his career in London clubs, and he’s set to perform at the upcoming Coachella music festival in April. The Luther star was also asked by Prince Harry to DJ his wedding to Meghan Markle. “Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed,” Elba said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And he was like, ‘Hey, man, what are you doing on the day [of the wedding]?’ He goes, ‘Would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?'” He wasn’t.

There’s nothing funny about this.

Netflix

Oh wait, yes there is. It’s hilarious. Turn Up Charlie, which was created by Elba and Gary Reich, turns up on Netflix on March 15.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#Netflix
TAGSIDRIS ELBANETFLIXTURN UP CHARLIE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP