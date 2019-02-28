Idris Elba Is A DJ-Turned-Nanny In Netflix’s ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As far as loglines go, they don’t get much better than “Idris Elba as a struggling DJ.” I’m in! But in case you’re not already sold, here’s more: Turn Up Charlie is an upcoming eight-episode Netflix series starring Elba, from The Wire, Hobbs and Shaw, and your most handsome dreams, as a failing DJ and eternal bachelor, who “is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby.”

It shouldn’t be hard for Elba to play a DJ: that’s how the reigning Sexiest Man Alive started his career in London clubs, and he’s set to perform at the upcoming Coachella music festival in April. The Luther star was also asked by Prince Harry to DJ his wedding to Meghan Markle. “Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed,” Elba said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And he was like, ‘Hey, man, what are you doing on the day [of the wedding]?’ He goes, ‘Would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?'” He wasn’t.

There’s nothing funny about this.

Netflix

Oh wait, yes there is. It’s hilarious. Turn Up Charlie, which was created by Elba and Gary Reich, turns up on Netflix on March 15.