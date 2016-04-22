Weekend Conversation: What TV Show Do You Wish Ended Earlier?

UPROXX

With the news that Castle will continue (sans co-lead Stana Katic) and that Game of Thrones is hurtling toward its end, we were reminded about the fickle nature of TV show lifespans, with some lasting forever and some lasting for a too brief period. Because of that, we decided to ask the staff which long-adored show from the past hung on a little too long.

Scrubs

People apparently think there’s a ninth season of Scrubs out there. That obviously can’t be true, because the eighth season finale was so well put together that nothing needed to come after it. Fan favorite characters came back for an emotional farewell and “The Book of Love” made millions want to punch their hearts out as we watched the cast live out a future we all dreamed of. –Keith Reid-Cleveland