Weekend Conversation: What TV Show Do You Wish Ended Earlier?

With the news that Castle will continue (sans co-lead Stana Katic) and that Game of Thrones is hurtling toward its end, we were reminded about the fickle nature of TV show lifespans, with some lasting forever and some lasting for a too brief period. Because of that, we decided to ask the staff which long-adored show from the past hung on a little too long.
Scrubs
People apparently think there’s a ninth season of Scrubs out there. That obviously can’t be true, because the eighth season finale was so well put together that nothing needed to come after it. Fan favorite characters came back for an emotional farewell and “The Book of Love” made millions want to punch their hearts out as we watched the cast live out a future we all dreamed of. –Keith Reid-Cleveland
Scrubs. There were a couple places it could have bowed out gracefully but didn’t
Dexter after season 4
True Blood season 3
Arrow after season 2
Supernatural season 5
Smallville
So much yes to Smallville
Eastbound and Down should have ended after one perfect season. Would have been comedic perfection.
Agree with this ^
Some of the episodes from other seasons were absolutely hilarious.
Plus, if it ended after 1 season, we never would have gotten the waterpark episode from season 4
I don’t know if i could so without season 2. Deep Roy as Aaron was just way too fucking funny.
If you don’t like it… [24.media.tumblr.com]
The Boondocks should have ended after the third season. When Aaron McGruder left as show runner, everything went so shit.
+1
I want them to do another season of Scrubs. Just, like, turn on your TV in 2023 and they just drop 6-8 episodes without telling anybody. The whole thing is done like it never left the air.
ER should have ended when Anthony Edwards left.
The Good Wife should have ended when Josh Charles left.
The Legend Of Korra should have ended after season 1.
Highlander the series also went on about two seasons too long.
There seems to be a lot of shows lately that give themselves the perfect ending then keep continuing on. Examples off the top of my head include The Newsroom season 2 and Homeland season 3 (screw the haters, that finale could not have been more perfect). 3 or 4 years ago I would have said Sunny, but good Lord did they find their groove again. Nip/Tuck should have ended when they moved to LA, True Blood after season 2, Alias should have skipped season 4, and Buffy probably should have ended with her (second) death. Also, Heroes should have been a one-off season.
On the other end, shout out to Mad Dogs for ending it after one season. Good show but it was the right choice.
Nip/Tuck started so strong and then just got so f*cked up it started to get crappy. It did a good job of walking that line in the first half, but then every episode was something absurd and it lost its punch IMO.
How I met your mother. They set up season 7 to be the last and then CBS threw a ton of money their way and we got 3 horrendous seasons.
Malcolm in the Middle. The first 4 seasons were gold, then the last 3 seasons were mostly flaming diarrhea.
The Series finale redeemed itself, but, the last season of Parks and Rec wasn’t good.
The Walking Dead is now on the clock.
LOST
Truth.
The Office (U.S.) after season 7
Dexter after season 4
24 after season 4
Weeds after season 3
The Drew Carey Show before Kate left
Watched the first season of Dexter and it was not bad. But damn did I hear about that bad series finale. Was it really that bad?
Yeah Weeds should have ended after 2 or 3
YES so much on Dexter. My holy heavens.
“Drew Carey Show” should’ve ended earlier than that.
Let’s just call that ‘Emmy-begging parody’ episode the series finale.
Dads.
24. Loved the first 4-5 seasons; should have wrapped up after that.
6 had some shitty moments, but that ending with Jack and Secretary Heller was just about the best possible ending anyone could have asked for.
… But season 6 is when Jack bit thru that guy’s neck. And went full-on Archer rampage mode to kill the other dude… I think it should’ve ended w 6.
Season 6 was basically just self-parody.
The Andy Griffith Show after Don Knotts left.
If only the X-files had ended after 5 seasons with at least Mulder finding his sister. At least.
Ok, I’m just gonna say it- The Sopranos. “I love you, JohnnyCakes”
Supernatural. As much as I (almost ashamedly) love the show, that first 5 season arc was perfect. End it without resurrecting Bobby or Cass, but keep Sam showing back up, knowing his brother was moving on.
It hurts my soul every time someone mentions that the “fill in the blank” season of Supernatural is back. The show was awesome in the Kripke years (seasons 1-5) and has plodded along ever since. Yes, I’ve watched, but I’m not proud of it and this last season is my last…until next season. (I can’t help myself even though it’s terrible.)
Yup I was gonna write the same thing. They’ll never be able find a better way to end the show, it was only meant for 5. Kripke was asked what it meant w Sam there at the end n he said “idk, I just put it in there cuz I didn’t have to write it anymore.”
Sons of Anarchy. I will say the truth WITH PROOF and ignore the blowback.
I don’t think you’re going to get very much.
Girls… before season 1…
Weeds
Dexter. After season four.
I agree with @Martstarguitar – I literally couldn’t finish season 6 and I thought Colin Hanks gave one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen.
I came in here to say the same thing. I would’ve loved it to have ended with the season 4 finale, as is. If they absolutely had to have a little more closure, perhaps a (completely different) season 5, though I didn’t mind the existing one as much as I did season 6, which was just terrible with the exception of Mos Def. Yvonne Strahovski’s hotness floated me through season 7, and season 8 started out promising enough before becoming literally unwatchable for me. After watching over 7.5 seasons of the series, I didn’t even bother with the final three episodes and just read spoilers, and I’m glad I did.
Yep.
Dexter season 6 and.7 weren’t terrible. Eliminate 5 and 8 and condense them into one and end it after 6
Was “The Simpsons” way too obvious an answer?
Agreed. I assume the official answer is “Sorry, but there’s a profit to be made”
Then the title would have to be changed to “Shows that are still airing that should have ended already” lol.
Exactly. My response was gonna be “Other than the Simpsons?”