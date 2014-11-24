Here’s That One Eye-Popping GIF From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

After multiple single group episodes, this week’s The Walking Dead gave us an update on everyone. The most exciting thread was Rick and Daryl trying to break out Beth and Carol, specifically Darryl’s poking that walkers eyes out.
Afterwards, there was a small hitch.
That’s probably gonna come up in next week’s *sigh* half-season finale. Be sure to come back here for Dustin’s full episode recap.
Did you notice Daryl siding with Tyrese against Rick’s strategy? That’s the first time Daryl’s disagreed with Rick in ages.
Rick was okay with it, too, to his credit. Not greatm, but okay.
You think Sasha would know better than to trust an agent of Hydra.
Bob is working with the Irish.
Sasha & that Priest need to get axed, both are pretty useless
Gabriel’s problem stems from his fear, and being a man of the cloth, he had a Lady Macbeth moment with trying to scrape and then rub away furiously at the blood soaked into the floor. I thought it was chilling when he saw the pews that were destroyed and he looked over his shoulder as Judith was crying. While I’m making comparisons of characters acting like other characters, Gabriel reminds me of early days Hershel. The Hershel that didn’t know or didn’t want to acknowledge what was really going on. That people were just sick and he was a religious man, so that is what sustained him in the early days. Gabriel’s conscience however isn’t letting him forget or forgive, and after the Terminus bloodbath that took place in his church, yeah he’s not thinking right. No idea why the hell he would leave the relative safety of the church and just venture out on his own. Unless he thinks the blood spilled and the desecration of the church ruined the meaning of a place he felt comfort in, despite being told it was nothing more than just four walls and a roof.
Sasha, on the other hand, should not be going with the group on a big mission like this. This isn’t some supply run. People’s lives are at stake here and she’s still mired down with her grief over Bob. It all takes me back to the Morgan-centric episode of ‘Clear’. That’s how these two aren’t thinking at the moment, clearly.
Spoilery comment but Gabriel was a non-factor in the comics, so I can’t see him lasting much longer but it would seem fitting that he decides to try and end either Coral or Michonne or Judith because he finally goes mad and then he gets ended by Abraham or even Eugene as a way to show that the groups have made it back together.
Except now their peaceful hostage trade plan has gone wrong, and we’re likely going to get another shootout next week.
Motherfucker, I’ll beat you WITH a walker.
I wished he just used him to bite the guy in the neck.
We call that move the “Lyle Alzado.”
Rick is turning into some zero fucks given guy. Tyreese is turning into Farmer Rick. I’m all for the group wanting things to go more peacefully and giving their input, but they have to know by now, especially after Terminus and The Governor, that other groups aren’t going to be on some peace keeping terms. Every day that passes just intensifies the need for survival and we’ve already seen group leaders take out part of their own to intimidate or put off Rick and his group. Rick is tired of losing people, his group is his family, so I can see why he would already be on high alert about another group with weapons and some semblance of power. I can respect Daryl and Tyreese’s thoughts on going about it a different way and it probably could have worked if Sasha wasn’t too fragile at the moment and the awful coincidence of that officer saying his name was Bob.
Foreshadowing?
Carl: Sometimes the skulls aren’t soft enough.
Walker skulls are soft when you need to stab one with a knife, but hard as diamond when you use it to conk someone! But their necks fall apart like eggs.
Oh, “eye-popping”. I get it.
Totally agree…it’s absolutely amazing the stupidity.
Why are people in Rick’s group still willing to trust anyone, though? They’re however far into the zombie muhfuggin apocalypse, they’ve all seen a crazy amount of human-on-human violence and general deviousness and they’re still willing to try to befriend and / or be nice to people they meet? Come on, now. Carl laying out all the weapons for the priest to pick one? What? And what’s-her-face turning her back on her ‘prisoner’ at the end of the episode? What? How the fuck are these people still alive?
**Also, did anyone else notice that Maggie cocked her gun when she pointed it at Abraham, but then she didn’t put the hammer back down before she reholstered it? Pay attention to the details, goddamn show-runners, pay attention to the details.
I’m no gun expert, but yeah, even I noticed that did not look right.
I thought she dropped the hammer, and I was watching closely because that kind of shit is starting to get on my nerves. Mt biggest peeve is that Daryl’s crossbow doesn’t have sights on it. There is a rail to mount them, but no sights.
The violence is affecting everyone differently, but I think a lot of it has to deal with humanity or the idea of what’s left of it. It reminds me of what Dale was telling Shane in the woods, about how, even if he did die, at least he could say the world didn’t take him down with it. Shane and Morgan in the ‘Clear’ episode are good examples of letting too much of the world in, internalizing it and becoming a mouthpiece of paranoia and fear. Everyone has their own lines to draw and what pushes them over those lines is unique to each person. While Tyreese can handle himself if he absolutely has to, I’m guessing that what he saw happen with Lizzie and Mika broke him in a way he can’t fix right now. It’s like some type of being shell shocked.
Rick has gone far past his line, I think his breaking point was when him, Daryl, Michonne and Carl got ambushed and he looked into Carl’s eyes, knowing full well these men were going to take advantage of him. Now that he has Judith back, Rick, like I said above, is in zero fucks given mode. How he nonchalantly said that Daryl could just cut someone’s neck. Maintain the silence, all that. Tyreese hasn’t reached that point yet, and Daryl I think is letting his emotions take control. Carol and Beth are the two people closest to him, with the exception of Rick. He just wants them back and wants to try and do it so there’s less of a chance either of them get hurt in the process.
As for Sasha, she shouldn’t have gone on this mission in the first place. She’s still grieving the loss of Bob and grief can cloud your judgment.
At the very least, no, they have no reason to trust or try any soft tactics with other groups they come upon, but if they turned into robot killing machines, if they took away all of the variables that make them human and what sets them apart from the walkers, it wouldn’t be much of a show.
The power of Bob is a strong one.
I think they did a pretty good job in conveying that she wasn’t thinking straight, and the fact that the guy was named “Bob” certainly didn’t help, either.
Still, a stupid move…